Delhi Women Commission chairperson Lata Gupta met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Swaroop Nagar. She assured them of all possible support and said the commission would monitor the police investigation.

Delhi Women Commission chairperson Lata Gupta met the family of a minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Swaroop Nagar and assured them of all possible assistance and support.

DWC Assures Justice and Support

During the meeting on Saturday, Gupta spoke to the victim's father and sought details about the incident. She assured the family that the Delhi Women Commission would stand with them during the difficult period and provide all possible assistance. Delhi Women Commission member Shyambala was also present during the meeting.

The concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer (SHO) were also present at the spot. Gupta subsequently sought information from the police officials regarding the investigation and the action taken so far in the case. She stressed the need for necessary coordination to ensure justice for the victim's family.

"The priority of the Commission is to ensure justice for the victim's family," Gupta said, according to the press release, assuring the family that the Commission would remain in regular contact with the concerned authorities and monitor the progress of the case.

She further said that no victim's family should be left alone in its fight for justice and that the Delhi Women Commission would continue to play its role with sensitivity and seriousness in matters concerning women's safety.

Four Arrested in Connection with the Crime

The meeting came after the alleged gang rape and murder of the minor in Swaroop Nagar, which came to light on the morning of September 13 after police found her body in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Kushak Road.

Delhi Police had arrested four persons, including three juveniles, in the case after analysing footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and tracing a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime.

The adult accused was identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, son of Ganesh, a resident of Gali No. 2, Khadda Colony, Swaroop Nagar, while the three juveniles are aged 17, 17 and 16 years.

The Commission will continue to coordinate with the police and other concerned authorities and monitor further action in the case.