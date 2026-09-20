VHP leader Vinod Bansal criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on 'Hindu right-wing communalism', telling him to 'stop insulting India'. Bansal alleged Ansari's statements were against the country's majority community.

VHP Slams Hamid Ansari's Remarks

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Sunday criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on "Hindu right-wing communalism", saying, "India gave you position, respect, money; stop insulting it." Bansal alleged that Ansari's statements were against the country's majority community and accused him of ignoring issues related to extremism.

Reacting to Ansari's remarks made during a lecture, Bansal told ANI, "It is surprising that a person who is making such statements is doing so at an Islamic centre. But one should also look at who is making these remarks."

He alleged that Ansari's record as a diplomat and as Vice President should also be considered before making such comments. Bansal also accused him of attending programmes of organisations like PFI and SDPI during his tenure as Vice President.

"The threat is not from the majority Hindu society of India. The threat is from those with extremist mindsets who spread the poison of minority-majority divisions and try to protect those who promote radicalism," Bansal said.

He further said that India has provided opportunities and positions to people from different communities and highlighted the representation of Muslims in various constitutional posts.

"India has given you position, respect and money. You were sent as the country's representative abroad. But before making such statements, one should look back at one's own role and responsibilities," Bansal said. Bansal also urged Ansari to reconsider his remarks and said that discussions on threats to the country should also include concerns related to extremism.

Bansal on DUSU Election Results

Meanwhile, reacting to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the VHP leader said the results showed that attempts to "mislead youth" were coming to an end. He congratulated the winning candidates and said student organisations should focus on education, values, service and national development.

"The youth are the future of the country, and efforts to take them in the wrong direction will be stopped through such elections," Bansal said.

His remarks came after the DUSU election results were announced, with the ABVP winning three key posts while an independent candidate, formerly associated with NSUI, secured the Vice President post. (ANI)