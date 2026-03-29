UP CM Yogi Adityanath touted the state's success in providing 9 lakh government jobs with full transparency. He also lauded PM Modi's decision to cut excise duty on fuel, ensuring stable prices in India amidst a global crisis.

CM Yogi on Job Creation and Transparency

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted UP's achievement in providing nine lakh govt jobs in nine years and emphasised transparency in the selection process. CM Yogi also challenged the opposition to question the transparency of the job selection process Addressing the distribution ceremony of appointment letters related to 665 nursing officers in Lucknow, CM Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. A population of 25 crore resides in this state, and in the past 9 years, we have provided government jobs to 9 lakh youths. No one, not even the opposition, can raise questions on the transparency of even a single job or the selection process," said CM Yogi.

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Praise for PM Modi on Fuel Prices

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, CM Yogi acknowledged the global fuel crisis and noted that the prices of petroleum products in India have remained stable. He said, "Today is an occasion to express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion of Ram Navami, there was enthusiasm across the nation. There is currently chaos and tensions across the globe, and prices of petroleum products are skyrocketing. However, with his far-sightedness and the nation-first attitude, we are witnessing the results of the work done in the last 11-12 years. Prices of petroleum products in India are stable, and the supply is smooth. Even developed nations like the US are witnessing high petroleum prices, and India's neighbouring countries are experiencing a shortage of fuel and chaos. But, I thank PM Modi, for the historic decision of cutting excise duties."

Noida International Airport Project

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations. (ANI)