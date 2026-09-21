AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party is actively preparing for the 2027 UP Assembly polls. He expressed hope of winning MLA seats and establishing Muslim political leadership, adding that the party is open to alliances to stop the BJP.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said his party was fully prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and expressed hope that its candidates would be elected as MLAs and enter the state Legislative Assembly.

Owaisi said he was visiting Uttar Pradesh specifically in connection with the party’s election preparations and that AIMIM was actively gearing up for the polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are visiting specifically in connection with election preparations. Our party is fully prepared and actively gearing up; we are hopeful that this time our candidates will be elected as MLAs and enter the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“Our aim is to ensure that the Muslim community here—which is substantial in number—develops its own political agency and leadership. While every other community here has its own political leadership, this vast community has been reduced to merely being a vote bank,” Owaisi added.

AIMIM Open to Alliance to Counter BJP

On the possibility of an alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections, Owaisi said the party would announce its position by October 2. “Wait until October 2nd; we will let you know by then,” he said.

Earlier, Owaisi on Sunday said that the party is ready to work with those who want to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term, while asserting that the upcoming assembly election in the state will be different from the previous poll.

Speaking to ANI about the possibility of an alliance ahead of the UP assembly elections in 2027, Owaisi said that no single party can stop the BJP alone and invited like-minded parties for discussions.

"We do not want the BJP government to be formed for a third time in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone does not want the BJP to form the government, they can talk to us. We are ready to work with you to stop the BJP from coming to power. But it is important to understand that you cannot stop the BJP alone," Owaisi said. (ANI)