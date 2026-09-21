Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has slammed DMK chief MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, accusing them of ruining the party. The TVK said the DMK leaders' own rhetoric on past power cuts and violence exposed the party's 'dark history'.

TVK Accuses DMK Leadership of Ruining Party

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has launched a blistering attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership on Monday, accusing DMK president MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin of reducing the once-glorious party founded by C. N. Annadurai into a complete mess.

In a statement, the TVK IT wing emphasised that the DMK leadership appears increasingly unsettled, pointing to recent political discourse surrounding historical power cuts and violent episodes in the state. The statement said, “Father and son, who are turning the DMK founded by Anna into a complete mess and reducing the once-glorious party to shambles, appear to be increasingly confused and unsettled. In a way that confirms this, they have begun looking back at the past and speaking about the truth. Believing that they are making a clever rhyme and timing their remarks by linking power cuts with sickle attacks, they are once again reminding people of how Tamil Nadu was plunged into power cuts during the 2006 DMK regime and seem to take pride in it.”

Furthermore, the statement claimed that political rhetoric involving violent imagery serves to remind the younger generation of dark chapters in the state's political history, pointing specifically to internal party violence. “By speaking about sickle attacks, they are also reminding even today’s Gen Z generation that Mr Tha. Kiruttinan, a senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister, was hacked to death, thereby highlighting the DMK’s history of political violence. The only unfortunate thing is that while the father at least spoke about it on a party platform, the son is lamenting the history of his own government at a wedding ceremony, a joyous occasion,” TVK IT wing added. TVK urged to stay watchful of the ruling dispensation's track record and stated, “In the days ahead, we request you to continue enlightening the people by openly narrating your family’s “achievements” in corruption and your exaggerated claims of sacrifice and bravery, so that the people remain alert.”

Allies Discontented with Ruling Govt: Veeramani

On Sunday, Dravidar Kazhagam President K. Veeramani targeted the ruling alliance, claiming that dissatisfaction had emerged among both voters and parties supporting the government, and alleged that the administration was being run as a "show" rather than through governance. "Those supporting the government are also discontented. The government is being run as a show, not as governance. Dissatisfaction had emerged not only among people who voted for the government but also among parties supporting the ruling alliance," Veeramani told reporters here.

DMK Hits Back at TVK Government

Earlier on Saturday, DMK leaders rallied behind party president MK Stalin's criticism of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, as the party held its annual Mupperum Vizha at Kalaignar Arangam, the DMK headquarters. Following the event, DMK leader and spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu said it was "a very elated feeling to receive an award from Stalin. Getting an award from MK Stalin's hands is a big dream... They (the TVK) dont know how to conduct an assembly."

Praising Stalin for his speech, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said, "Our leader MK Stalin has made pertinent questions... When a CM goes abroad for these kinds of investments, they meet the press and set their agenda... No industry secretary was there to make sure that the investments take place."

Stalin Questions CM's Foreign Visit

Stalin had questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s recent London visit, asking what investments were secured for the state during the trip while addressing the annual Mupperum Vizha event. “CM Sir, why did you go to London? What investments have you brought to Tamil Nadu? Why do you have to go to London and sign agreements with an Indian company?”

Taking an apparent swipe at Vijay, Stalin said, “He had earlier stated that he would no longer act in films, but he continues to perform before the public. Earlier there was local shooting; now there is foreign shooting.”

Allegations of Deteriorating Law and Order

Criticising the TVK government, Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu was witnessing deterioration in law and order, frequent power cuts and a rise in prices. He alleged that members of the ruling party were involved in illegal drug sales and were being arrested, while incidents involving sickle attacks and shootings were also taking place. “Every day, there are murders to an extent that it is difficult to keep count,” Stalin said, alleging that Tamil Nadu had become a “hunting ground for criminals.”

Stalin also criticised Vijay over his foreign visits, questioning the purpose of signing agreements in London when the companies involved were from India. He further alleged that the functioning of the Assembly had been disrupted by what he described as a “reels craze”, questioning the focus on displaying the Chief Minister on screens inside the Assembly.

Referring to MISA arrests, Stalin said there was no need for anyone to prove his arrest and claimed that late DMK leader Chitti Babu had documented the arrests. Stalin alleged that people who questioned the government over its promises were being subjected to reels and defamatory campaigns. He said the ruling party should rename itself from “Victory Kazhagam” to “Reels Kazhagam.” Stalin also referred to alleged violence during Vinayagar Chaturthi processions and claimed that murders were taking place frequently. He alleged that people were facing midnight power cuts while prices had increased unpredictably. He said those who believed that the movement was bigger than themselves would “certainly return soon,” without elaborating further.