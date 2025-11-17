UP Police arrested two wanted criminals in Pratapgarh after an encounter, recovering a pistol and items stolen from train passengers. In a separate incident in Amritsar, a shootout with police left one miscreant injured and two arrested.

Encounter in Pratapgarh

An encounter broke out between the police and a pair of wanted miscreants near the canal in the Kodor Police Station area on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Lal, the accused have been identified as Aditya and Deepak, both residents of Lakhanpur, Uttarakhand.

"These criminals have more than a dozen cases registered against them and were preying on innocent passengers travelling by train and bus," ASP Lal said.

During the encounter, the police managed to overpower the suspects, recovering a pistol, a motorcycle, and a large number of items belonging to their victims. "A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered, and the Aadhaar cards and other documents of their victims were recovered from them," ASP Lal said.

Separate Shootout in Amritsar

Earlier, an exchange of fire took place between Punjab Police and a group of miscreants in Amritsar late on the night of November 12, leaving one miscreant injured while two others were arrested. One accused, however, managed to escape and is currently on the run, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred during a late-night patrol when the police intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the outskirts of Amritsar. On being stopped, the occupants allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting the personnel to retaliate.

"During the encounter, one of the miscreants sustained bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. Two of his accomplices were apprehended on the spot, while one managed to flee under the cover of darkness," said a senior police officer.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were involved in several cases of robbery and extortion in the region. The police recovered firearms, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. (ANI)