UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 cancelled, re-test in six months

The UP Police constable recruitment exam was conducted on February 17 and 18, however, reports surfaced that the question paper was leaked. Thereafter, the students have been demanding that the government should conduct a re-examination.

The Uttar Pradesh administration, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made a significant announcement on Saturday, announcing the cancellation of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 in response to concerns of paper leaks. The government has given instructions to conduct a re-examination within six months.

Apart from this, CM Yogi has said that strictest action will be taken against those who play with the hard work of the youth and the sanctity of the examination. The Chief Minister stated that several significant arrests have been made and that those who break the examination's confidentially are under the STF's radar.

"Orders have been given to cancel the examination conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct a re-examination within the next six months," CM Yogi stated on the social networking site X.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Lucknow police on Friday in connection with the leak of the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam question. Across the state, hundreds of applicants who took the exam have been demonstrating in favor of a retake. The candidates assert that the examination's integrity was violated when a question paper became viral on social media only hours before it was scheduled to begin.

On February 17 and 18, more over 48 lakh candidates—roughly 16 lakh of them women—took part in the UP Police Recruitment Exam 2024. The test was held at 2,385 locations in four shifts in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh with the intention of filling 60,244 police force vacancies.