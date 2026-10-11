Maharajganj DM Gaurav Singh Sogarwal stated there's no immediate flood threat to Uttar Pradesh from flash floods in Nepal's Gorkha district. He said river levels are being monitored and the administration is in contact with Nepal authorities.

As reports emerged from Nepal's Gorkha district of flash floods, Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Singh Sogarwal on Sunday said there was no immediate flood threat in the state, adding that river levels were being closely monitored in coordination with Nepalese disaster management officials.

Speaking to ANI, Sogarwal said the administration was in continuous contact with relief offices and disaster management authorities in Nepal to ensure timely rescue operations if required. “However, there is currently no such situation. River water levels in Nepal are well below normal, and the water level at the Valmiki Barrage here is also within the normal range—hovering between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs. Nevertheless, we are keeping a close watch on the coming hours. Should any potential threat emerge or information regarding one be received, we will take immediate action in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). For now, there is no cause for alarm; water levels in all our rivers remain normal,” he said.

Cause of Nepal Flash Floods

He said the administration received information in the morning about flash floods in Nepal's Himalayan region, triggered by the collapse of a natural dam following a landslide. “We received information this morning about a flash flood situation arising in the Gorkha district in Nepal's Himalayan region. The primary cause was the collapse of a natural dam—triggered by a landslide—on the Siyar River, a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki. This collapse led to flash flood conditions in the tributaries of the Narayani River. Given that Maharajganj serves as a key entry point for the Narayani River flowing from Nepal, and recalling the severe flooding caused by the flash flood in Nepal—which impacted Maharajganj and Kushinagar—we remain constantly vigilant,” the DM said.

Destruction in Gorkha District

Meanwhile, at least 10 people have been unaccounted for since Sunday morning following flooding along the Budhi Gandaki River basin in Gorkha District, Nepal, officials confirmed. The flood also swept away six bridges, including two motorable bridges and four suspension bridges.

Assistant Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI over the phone that the flood destroyed the motorable bridges at Arughat, Tripurasundari and Soti-Manbu. A Bailey bridge connecting wards 1 and 3 of Dharche Rural Municipality in Gorkha was also swept away by the floodwaters. Other bridges damaged or destroyed in the disaster include footbridges connecting Machhikhola with Karauja, Thadobharyang with Jagat, and Ghattekhola with Philim. (ANI)