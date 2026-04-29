PM Modi slammed the SP and Congress, saying UP's identity has shifted from potholes and crime to expressways and good law and order. He inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi and called for a self-reliant India amid global instability.

PM Slams Opposition, Hails UP's Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying that Uttar Pradesh, once known for its potholes and high crime rate, has turned into a state with the most expressways.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, PM Modi alleged that crime and "jungle raj" became the identity of Uttar Pradesh under previous governments.

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He said, "Once upon a time, Uttar Pradesh was known for its potholes. Today, it has become the state with the most expressways in the country. Today, Uttar Pradesh has 21 airports, including five international airports."

"Our Uttar Pradesh is the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, but the previous government, due to its actions, crime and jungle raj, became the identity of Uttar Pradesh. Films were made on the mafia of Uttar Pradesh. But now UP's law and order is cited as an example across the country," the Prime Minister added.

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Amid Global Instability

Acknowledging the global unrest amid the West Asia war, he noted that India is progressing at a stable pace. PM Modi said that external enemies and people in India, hungry for power, are trying to pull the nation down.

Calling for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said, "You all are seeing how the entire world is caught in war, unrest, and instability today. The situation in major countries is dire, but India is progressing at the same pace on the path of development. External enemies do not like this, and some internal people, hungry for power, are trying to bring India down. Yet, we are not only safe, but are also breaking new records of development. We are moving forward with the campaign for a self-reliant India. We are building the most modern infrastructure sector. The Ganga Expressway is another strong step in this direction."

Ganga Expressway Inaugurated

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore.

The attack against the Samajwadi Party and Congress came as Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the Assembly elections in 2027. (ANI)