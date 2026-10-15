AAP to support CJP's 'Tiranga Lehrao' call in Delhi on Oct 16. The protest follows the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were allegedly jailed for waving the national flag. Other organisations are also expected to join.

AAP Backs CJP's 'Tiranga Lehrao' Protest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) "Tiranga Lehrao" call at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday (October 16) at 5 pm. The protest scheduled for Thursday (October 15) has been deferred. The decision comes following the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, and the reported threat of action against Abhijeet Dipke. AAP is expected to mobilise supporters on a large scale in support of the CJP’s call, while other organisations are also expected to join the initiative.

Activist Questions 'Illegal Arrest' of Colleagues

After three days of the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, activist Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday questioned their detention, alleging that the two were being jailed in their own country for waving the national flag and fighting for change. In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “It’s Day 3 of Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest. Two young men who gave up their comfortable lives to fight for change are now languishing in jail.”

“Imagine being jailed in your own country for waving your own national flag,” the post further read.

'Lehra do Tiranga': A Call to Patriots

On Wednesday, Dipke has called upon people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour. In a post on X, Dipke wrote "Lehra do Tiranga" and he appealed to patriots and people who love the Tricolour to assemble at the park at 5 pm on October 16 and hoist the national flag. “As you all know, Saurabh and Aashu have been jailed simply for hoisting the Tricolour. So, I appeal to all patriots—to everyone who loves the Tricolour—to gather at Central Park, Connaught Place, on October 16th at 5 PM with the flag; we will hoist it there and demonstrate that waving the Tricolour is not a crime,” he said.

Dipke also urged people who could not travel to Delhi to organise a ‘Tiranga March’ in their respective cities in the evening. Calling the Tricolour a matter of national pride, he said, “Let these people—these autocrats—know that our Tricolour is our pride and hoisting it is not a crime.”

'I Will Certainly Hoist It'

Dipke further said he was not worried about the possibility of being jailed after making the appeal, reiterating that he would hoist the national flag. “I might be jailed after this, but I am not worried about that. The Tricolour is my pride, and I will certainly hoist it,” Dipke said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)