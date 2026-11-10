A 25-year-old man allegedly posing as an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Police recovered a fake ED identity card, multiple identity documents and a car fitted with red-and-blue beacons from his possession.

A 25-year-old man allegedly posing as an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Police recovered a fake ED identity card, multiple identity documents and a car fitted with red-and-blue beacons from his possession. The accused allegedly posed as a senior agency official for two years to build influence and eventually extort money from local businessmen by threatening them with ED raids.

The accused, identified as Sachin Sharma, a resident of the Dheemarpada locality in Farah town of Mathura district, was arrested on Monday evening from the office of the DSP of the city's Refinery circle.

According to police, Sharma walked into the DSP's office and introduced himself as an ED officer. During their conversation, he was questioned about his selection into the central investigative agency.

Sharma allegedly claimed that he had appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2023 and cleared the preliminary stage but failed to qualify for the mains. He further claimed that he later applied for the post of assistant director through the Pratibha portal and secured the position.

However, his elaborate claims raised suspicion, prompting the DSP to contact acquaintances posted in the ED to verify his identity. The officials reportedly confirmed that no person named Sachin Sharma was employed with the agency. A subsequent verification of his identity card also exposed it as fake.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to impersonating an ED officer for the past two years to establish influence and cultivate a powerful public image. Police said he intended to build a reputation in the area before targeting local businessmen and extorting money by threatening them with ED raids.

The police recovered a fake ED identity card, three Aadhaar cards, a driving licence, a PAN card, a photo identity card, four debit cards, three Visa cards, a wallet, Rs 2,025 in cash and three mobile phones from his possession. A car fitted with red-and-blue beacons was also seized.

SP City, Mathura, Rajeev Kumar Singh, confirmed the arrest and said, "An individual named Sachin Sharma has been arrested in the area today. It was discovered that he had been defrauding several people by posing as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official—a claim he also promoted on his Facebook profile. Following an investigation, he was taken into custody. Items recovered from his possession include an Enforcement Directorate official ID card, a car, two Aadhaar cards, and several ATM and other cards. A case has been registered against him... He has been arrested and is currently being presented before the competent court, where a request for police remand is being filed."