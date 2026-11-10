A 27-year-old wrestler was shot dead while bursting firecrackers outside his house in Punjab's Kapurthala town on Monday evening.

A 27-year-old wrestler was shot dead while bursting firecrackers outside his house in Punjab's Kapurthala town on Monday evening. The victim, who had tied the knot just six months ago, was celebrating when armed assailants suddenly opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured.

The deceased, identified as Mani alias Pehalwan, was bursting crackers in the Mehtabgarh area around 7.30 pm when the attackers allegedly fired multiple shots at him. At least one bullet struck his chest, causing him to collapse on the spot.

He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala, but succumbed to his injuries before reaching the medical facility.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers.

DSP Shital Singh said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups and clarified that the assailants were allegedly targeting one of the victim's neighbours, not the wrestler himself.

According to the DSP, the deceased's father, Bagga, told police that their family had no enmity with anyone.

The officer added that police were recording statements from the victim's family and investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.