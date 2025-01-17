Dramatic VIDEO: UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway [WATCH]

A security guard from Katghar filed a complaint against a taxi driver, accusing him of reckless behavior and an affair with his wife. The incident involved the guard clinging to the car's bonnet as the accused drove at high speed on a state highway.

First Published Jan 17, 2025, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

A security guard spotted his wife with her lover in a car and confronted them. However, the man attempted to run him over. The guard managed to grab onto the car's bonnet as the lover sped down the Moradabad-Agra state highway at 80-90 kmph for almost a kilometre. Eventually, another vehicle intercepted the car, forcing it to stop.

The guard then jumped off the bonnet, opened the car door, and pulled his wife's lover out. The confrontation escalated into a heated altercation on the road, lasting around 30 minutes and causing a significant traffic jam.

The security guard later lodged a complaint against the driver at the Katghar police station. The accused, 32-year-old Nazrul Hasan, was in the car with Noor Afsha, 29, the wife of Mohd Samir, 31.

A video showing the car speeding at approximately 80-90 kmph with Samir holding onto the bonnet went viral on social media.

Samir, a security guard residing in Katghar, filed a police complaint alleging that his wife, a teacher, was involved in an extramarital relationship with Hasan, a taxi driver from Bilari.

"On Wednesday evening, I saw my wife in a car with Hasan near the regional transport office. When I confronted them, Hasan tried to speed away. As I was in front of the car and tried to stop them, I got stuck on the bonnet," Samir said as quoted by TOI.

Moradabad superintendent of police (city) Ranvijay Singh told TOI, "Afsha and Hasan were in a relationship before she got married to Samir nine years ago. After her marriage, differences cropped up between her and Samir and they were living separately for the past seven years."

An FIR against Hasan was registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving on a public way), 125 (endangering a person's safety through negligent action), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

