A video of two stray bulls entering the emergency ward of a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba has gone viral. While attendants drove one bull out, the other continued wandering before being chased away. No injuries were reported.

Patients at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district were left frightened on Wednesday evening after two stray bulls entered the emergency ward and began roaming among people receiving treatment. A video showing the animals inside the hospital has surfaced on social media, raising concerns about patient safety and security arrangements at the facility. The bulls reportedly entered the district hospital through its main entrance before making their way into the emergency ward. Patients and their attendants were caught off guard as the animals moved through an area meant for people needing urgent medical attention. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav shared the viral video, mocking the Health Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

While attendants managed to drive one bull out, the other continued wandering inside the ward. The incident left patients and their family members scrambling to protect themselves.

Patients Get Off Beds In Panic As Bulls Roam Inside Ward

The presence of the animals caused panic inside the emergency ward. Some patients got off their beds as their relatives tried to keep them safe from the bulls.

With people already unwell and seeking medical care, the animals moving freely through the ward added to the distress. Attendants eventually managed to chase the remaining bull out of the hospital.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The episode has raised questions about how two stray bulls managed to enter the hospital and reach the emergency ward without being stopped. The incident has also drawn attention to the need for adequate security in areas where patients may be particularly vulnerable.