UP HORROR! Broken bones, woman's headless, naked body found on Kanpur-Delhi highway; gangrape suspected

In a shocking and horrifying turn of events, a headless body of a woman was found on the Delhi Highway in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, early on Thursday. There were no clothes on the victim's body, which raised suspicion that she was gang-raped, then murdered after which her body was thrown on the highway in Gujaini area.

Based on preliminary investigations, police have launched a full-scale investigation to identify the victim and track down those responsible for this heinous crime. Forensic experts are working tirelessly at the crime scene, and agencies are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in their efforts.

Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

When police discovered the woman's body, the woman's hands and legs were broken and there were no clothes on her body. It is suspected that the accused beheaded her so that her identity cannot be established.

Police have yet to confirm any suspects or motives, but they are exploring all possible leads.\

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha MP and chief of UP's main Opposition Samajwadi Party, has demanded exemplary action in the chilling case.

"In another shocking case of crime against women, a woman's headless, naked body was found on a highway in Kanpur. The matter should be investigated fairly and such punishment should be meted out so that criminals get scared and such incidents are not repeated," Mr Yadav said, hoping that the BJP-led state government would "rise above politics" and investigate the incident.

