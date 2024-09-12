Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP HORROR! Broken bones, woman's headless, naked body found on Kanpur-Delhi highway; gangrape suspected

    In a shocking and horrifying turn of events, a headless body of a woman was found on the Delhi Highway in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, early on Thursday. It is suspected that the woman was gang-raped, then murdered after which her body was thrown on the highway in Gujaini area.

    UP HORROR! Broken bones, woman's headless, naked body found on Kanpur-Delhi highway; gangrape suspected shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    In a shocking and horrifying turn of events, a headless body of a woman was found on the Delhi Highway in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, early on Thursday. There were no clothes on the victim's body, which raised suspicion that she was gang-raped, then murdered after which her body was thrown on the highway in Gujaini area.

    Based on preliminary investigations, police have launched a full-scale investigation to identify the victim and track down those responsible for this heinous crime. Forensic experts are working tirelessly at the crime scene, and agencies are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in their efforts.

    Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

    When police discovered the woman's body, the woman's hands and legs were broken and there were no clothes on her body. It is suspected that the accused beheaded her so that her identity cannot be established.

    Police have yet to confirm any suspects or motives, but they are exploring all possible leads.\

    Also read: Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks

    Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha MP and chief of UP's main Opposition Samajwadi Party, has demanded exemplary action in the chilling case.

    "In another shocking case of crime against women, a woman's headless, naked body was found on a highway in Kanpur. The matter should be investigated fairly and such punishment should be meted out so that criminals get scared and such incidents are not repeated," Mr Yadav said, hoping that the BJP-led state government would "rise above politics" and investigate the incident.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cochin shipyard selects BEL's indigenous radar for next-gen missile vessels vkp

    Cochin shipyard selects BEL's indigenous radar for next-gen missile vessels

    Kolkata hospital horror: ED searches multiple properties linked to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh gcw

    Kolkata hospital horror: ED searches multiple properties linked to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

    Bengaluru UP workers assault man with iron rod over request to communicate in Kannada case filed vkp

    Bengaluru: UP workers assault man with iron rod over request to communicate in Kannada, case filed

    Madhya Pradesh HORROR! 2 Army officers attacked, their female friend raped by miscreants in Indore gcw

    MP HORROR! 2 Army officers attacked, their female friend raped by miscreants

    Mandya violence: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar dubs stone pelting incident during Ganeshotsav as 'accidental' vkp

    Mandya violence: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar dubs stone pelting incident during Ganeshotsav as 'accidental'

    Recent Stories

    Cochin shipyard selects BEL's indigenous radar for next-gen missile vessels vkp

    Cochin shipyard selects BEL's indigenous radar for next-gen missile vessels

    Kolkata hospital horror: ED searches multiple properties linked to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh gcw

    Kolkata hospital horror: ED searches multiple properties linked to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

    Why did Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta commit suicide? What's hidden in his missing diary? RBA

    Why did Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta commit suicide? What's hidden in his missing diary?

    cricket Travis Head Smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an Over, Races to 19-Ball Fifty scr

    England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

    Tamil star Jiva's car accident visuals go viral: Actor seen losing cool as crowd gathers [WATCH] NTI

    Who is Jiiva? Tamil star and his wife Supriya suffer minor injuries; visuals go viral [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon