    Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks

    A man, his wife and their two-year-old son were killed after they were struck by a speeding train, while they were trying to shoot a social media reel on the railway tracks.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 7:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, a man, his wife and their two-year-old son tragically lost their lives on Wednesday. The family was filming a social media reel near a bridge adjacent to a railway track when disaster struck. The couple, along with their child, were struck by a speeding train, resulting in their immediate death. Witnesses report that the train, which was moving at high speed, left no chance for escape.

    The force of the collision was so severe that the bodies were shattered beyond recognition, a grim testament to the impact of the disaster.

    The family had ventured onto the tracks to capture a social media reel, an activity that tragically turned into their final moments. 

     

    A family's tragic end

    According to reports, Mohammad Ahmed, 30, his 24-year-old wife Najmeen, and their 2-year-old son Akram were returning from a fair and heading towards the railway station to catch a train. They stopped near a bridge over a river by the railway track to shoot a reel for social media. In a horrifying turn of events, a train approached suddenly, hitting the family and causing their deaths on the spot.

    Police arrived promptly after being notified and transported the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination. The victims, residents of Laharpur village in Sitapur district, were in the city for the fair and had stopped to film their reel on their way back.

    Local authorities are investigating the incident, which highlights the increasing risks associated with the pursuit of viral content. The railway tracks, often seen as a backdrop for daring stunts, have now claimed three lives, casting a shadow over the otherwise bustling district.

