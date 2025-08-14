A 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly murdered and beheaded by her own father, stepmother, and step-grandfather in Hathras in what police have described as a brutal “honour killing”.

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was allegedly murdered and beheaded by her own father, stepmother, and step-grandfather in Hathras in what police have described as a brutal “honour killing” over suspicion of bringing “disgrace” to the family. The accused trio was arrested on Wednesday. Hathras SP Chiranjeev Natha Singh revealed, “On Aug 10, residents of Bahradoi village in Sadabad police limits discovered a sack containing a headless body in a canal. The head was recovered shortly afterwards.” Five special teams were formed to crack the case.

Investigators circulated photographs of the victim’s clothing across social media and community policing networks. The breakthrough came when a woman recognised the stitching on a lower garment as her own handiwork for a missing girl. The victim was identified as Tamanna, daughter of 40-year-old Hasrat Ali.

Ali had married Firdos in 2005, and the couple had two daughters — Tamanna and Nisha (16). Unhappy with only having daughters, Ali separated from Firdos six years ago, keeping the girls in his custody. He later married Rani (38), daughter of Rajjo Pehalwan (60) from Hathras.

Police revealed that in July, Tamanna had left home with a man from her village but returned after two days that enraged Ali and Rani, who allegedly scolded and beat her. On August 8, she once again left home but was intercepted by the couple near Panaithi bridge. Believing she was “defaming” the family, Ali allegedly discussed the matter with his father-in-law Rajjo, who urged that it be “dealt with” immediately.

That night, Ali and Rani allegedly took Tamanna to Rajjo’s house in Alhaipur on a motorcycle. Police claim the three spiked her food with intoxicants, and when she fell unconscious, strangled her to death. Her body was then taken to the canal, where Ali allegedly severed her head and inflicted multiple injuries to hinder identification, while Rani and Rajjo held her down. Her clothes were deliberately disturbed to mislead police.