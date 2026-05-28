UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered proactive relief for the heatwave, putting departments on high alert. He stressed hospital readiness and care for the vulnerable. PM Modi also urged citizens to take precautions and stay hydrated amid the rising heat.

UP CM Orders Heatwave Relief Measures

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered proactive relief and rescue measures in the state. The Chief Minister directed district magistrates (DMs), the health and electricity departments, and relief agencies to remain on high alert.

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Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister also instructed senior officials to closely monitor the functioning of hospitals, drinking water distribution, and power supply systems. He further emphasised that government hospitals must ensure adequate medical arrangements and dedicated facilities for patients suffering from heatstroke.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to stay vigilant against the intense loo (hot summer winds). He advised citizens to take special care of children and the elderly, and recommended wearing loose cotton or khadi clothing to beat the heat.

Crucially, the CM warned against any form of negligence that could trigger accidental fires during this dry spell. Furthermore, he directed officials to pay special attention to outdoor labourers and workers, ensuring they are protected against fatigue, dehydration, and heat-induced illnesses.

PM Modi Urges Citizen Precautions

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to take precautions against the rising temperatures across the country, advising people to stay hydrated, carry water while stepping outdoors and extend help to those in need as several states continue to reel under intense summer heat.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said temperatures are steadily rising in different parts of the country, adding to the difficulties of daily life due to the extreme weather conditions. "Temperatures are continuously rising in different parts of the country, and along with this, the many difficulties caused by the heat in daily life are also increasing. I urge all my fellow citizens to take as many precautions as possible," he wrote.

"Please keep yourselves hydrated and carry water with you when stepping out of your homes. In such weather, your sensitivity also becomes a great source of support. If possible, do offer a glass of water to anyone who is thirsty," the Prime Minister added. He also appreciated people who kept drinking water outside their homes and shops for passersby. "I also appreciate those people who keep water in pitchers outside their homes and shops so that anyone can drink from them," he further wrote.

IMD Forecasts Severe Heatwave

Meanwhile, large parts of central and northwest India are likely to remain under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with Delhi recording maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and minimum 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (ANI)