The IMD forecasts heatwave relief for Northwest India from May 28-30. A Western Disturbance will cause a sharp 5-8°C temperature drop but also bring thunderstorms, strong winds up to 100 kmph, and hailstorms to several states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a shift in weather conditions across Northwest India, with heatwave conditions expected to ease over the next three days due to incoming western disturbances and easterly winds, alongside warnings of thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in several regions.

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According to the IMD, maximum temperatures that have been hovering around 45 degrees Celsius or above are likely to drop sharply between May 28 and May 30, bringing much-needed relief to several northern and central states.

Heatwave Relief and Temperature Drop Expected

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said, "If we look at Northwest India, maximum temperatures have primarily been running high, hovering at 45 degrees Celsius or above. Our forecast indicates that over the coming three days, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and the simultaneous arrival of easterly winds over the plains of Northwest India, thunderstorm activity is expected across the Western Himalayan region as well as the adjacent plains."

Srivastava added that a sharp fall in temperatures is expected in the coming days. "Consequently, a drop in maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius and in some isolated pockets, up to 10 degrees Celsius is anticipated between the 28th May and the 30th May. As a result, significant relief is expected from the prevailing heatwave conditions across regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh," he added.

IMD Warns of Intense Weather Activity

However, the IMD also cautioned about intense weather activity, including high wind speeds and thunderstorms. "Wind speeds in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and surrounding areas could be quite high, ranging from 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, potentially reaching up to 80 kilometres per hour," Srivastava said.

He further warned that some parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience even stronger winds. "In certain parts of Uttar Pradesh, wind speeds could range from 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, occasionally even touching 100 kilometres per hour. Warnings for hailstorms have been issued for the western regions, specifically covering Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh," he added, advising people to exercise caution.