The UP government aims to create over 1 lakh micro-enterprises annually, supporting youth, women, and artisans. The CM-YUVA scheme provides interest-free loans, while ODOP revives traditional crafts, fostering widespread self-employment.

Empowering Youth Through CM-YUVA Initiative

Under the Chief Minister's Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA), the state has set a target to benefit 1.70 lakh young people in the financial year 2025-26, alongside efforts to establish over 1 lakh new micro-enterprises every year. The core objective of the government's policies is to bring youth, women, and traditional crafts together in a unified model of economic development, the release said. According to the release, this inclusive vision has opened the door to expanded self-employment, entrepreneurship, and job creation throughout the state.

Through the CM YUVA, individuals aged 21 to 40 are eligible for 100% interest-free and collateral-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for industrial and service-based ventures. Applicants also receive a 10 per cent margin money grant on project costs. Youth who have passed at least the 8th grade and completed skills training from a recognised institution are eligible for the scheme.

After receiving training, many beneficiaries are not only becoming successful entrepreneurs but are also creating employment opportunities for other youth and women. This has significantly boosted industry-related economic activity in both rural and urban regions, giving new momentum to Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape.

Reviving Traditional Crafts Via ODOP

Through the ODOP initiative, the Yogi government has revived traditional crafts and handlooms that were on the brink of disappearing before 2017. The Shajar industry stands as a notable example. Once limited to a handful of artisan families, this unique Shajar stone, found only in the sands of the Ken River, has witnessed a remarkable revival, the release added.

By promoting it under ODOP and securing a GI tag, the government has expanded the number of families engaged in the craft. This transformation demonstrates how targeted government support, training, and financial incentives can revitalise a declining industry.

Fostering Economic Resilience and a New Identity

Initiatives like the Vishwakarma Shramik Samman and the distribution of modern toolkits are enhancing the skills of artisans and strengthening their economic resilience. Alongside the Shajar industry, women's self-help groups, artisans, and youth across the state are being connected to new markets, training programs, and digital platforms through ODOP.

This has enabled thousands of women to gain self-employment and access national and international markets for their products. The synergy of women's empowerment, traditional craftsmanship, and modern marketing is emerging as the new economic identity of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)