UP Govt allocates Rs 250 crore to tackle poverty under Zero Poverty Abhiyan

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the UP government's focus on social security, economic growth, and infrastructure development during the budget session. Key initiatives include increased pensions, poverty reduction programs, and tourism infrastructure enhancements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the budget session in the assembly, highlighting the government's commitment to social security. He stated that the government is providing an annual pension of Rs 12,000 to over 1.04 crore families, ensuring financial support for the needy.

"Under the SP government, 9,66,706 destitute women received Nirashrit Mahila Pensions. However, under the double-engine government, this number has increased to 34.14 lakh. The SP government provided Rs 500 per month as a pension, whereas our government has doubled it to Rs 1,000 per month. Similarly, during the SP rule, 36,52,607 elderly individuals received old-age pensions, whereas today, the BJP government has extended this benefit to 60,99,901 people. The pension amount, which was Rs 300 under SP, has now been raised to Rs 1,000 under our government."

He further added: "Under the SP government, 8,75,992 people received Divyangjan pensions, whereas today, our government is providing the benefit to 11,03,739 individuals. Likewise, under SP, leprosy pensions were given to only 4,765 beneficiaries, whereas at present, the number has risen to 12,361."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people across the country have risen above the poverty line and are now leading a better quality of life. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 6 crore people have moved towards economic stability and progress.

“The state government has identified 13.57 lakh families to achieve the goal of zero poverty and has initiated efforts through the convergence of 17 key projects. Major welfare schemes driving this initiative include Ration Card distribution, Housing, School Admissions, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Apprenticeship Training Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Toilet Construction, ensuring comprehensive development and financial inclusion. The government aims to link these families with sustainable economic activities, ensuring a minimum annual income of Rs 1.25 lakh. To achieve this, Rs 250 crore has been allocated in the 2025-26 budget for the Zero Poverty Campaign.”

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the government has successfully integrated the Vantangiya, Tharu, Musahar, Chero, Kol, Bhil, and Saharia communities into the mainstream economy under the Antyodaya to Sarvodaya model.

"For the first time since independence, their villages have been granted the status of revenue villages. These areas have now been equipped with essential development facilities, including housing, electricity, water, and sanitation."

To further strengthen education in these communities, the government has also created 144 new posts for the operation of 36 primary schools in Vantangiya villages, he pointed out.

CM stated that the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 60 crore to support voluntary organizations in operating residential homes for the elderly and disabled individuals. He further highlighted that Rs 968 crore has been earmarked in the budget for the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes, while Rs 900 crore has been allocated under the General Category Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

Drawing a comparison with the previous administration, he pointed out that during the Samajwadi Party's tenure, only Rs 1,200 crore was allocated for scholarships for backward classes, whereas the present government has significantly increased this amount to Rs 2,825 crore for the Backward Class Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the remarkable growth in tourism, stating that while 21 crore tourists visited the state in 2016, the number surged to 66 crore in 2024. Emphasizing the role of culture in economic development, he remarked, “Our culture is our pride, and tourism serves as the accelerator of our economy. When the cultural economy flourishes, economic growth naturally follows.”

To further enhance tourism infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs 150 crore for tourism facilities in Ayodhya, Rs 100 crore for Mathura, Rs 150 crore for land acquisition for the Banke Bihari Ji Temple Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor, Rs 200 crore for land purchase and development of Parikrama Path and public facilities in Mirzapur, Rs 100 crore for tourism development in Naimisharanya, and Rs 100 crore for the establishment of the Ved Science Center. Additionally, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for the development of Chitrakoot.

Discussing the rapid pace of urbanization in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi stated that over 125 new urban bodies have been created to manage the growing urban landscape. He noted that Uttar Pradesh is the only state in the country with 18 safe cities and 17 smart cities, where the ITMS has been implemented for efficient traffic control. To further improve urban infrastructure, the government has devised a plan to develop municipal bodies at district headquarters on the lines of smart cities.

He also announced that Kanpur, Meerut, and Mathura would see infrastructure development modeled after Prayagraj. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), nearly 17 lakh houses have been completed in the state. In the 2025-26 budget, Rs 3,150 crore has been allocated for PM Awas (Urban) 1.0 and Rs 1,732 crore for PM Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, ensuring continued progress in housing development.

CM Yogi further highlighted the Urban Flood and Storm Water Drainage Scheme, launched to eliminate flooding and waterlogging in cities, with a Rs 1,000 crore budgetary provision. Additionally, he noted that the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is progressing rapidly in the National Capital Region, with construction expected to be completed by June 2025, marking a major milestone in regional connectivity.

