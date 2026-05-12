An ex-Army man, who allegedly shot dead 3 people in Chandauli, was killed in a police encounter. In another case, an Amroha family hired a hitman to murder their drug-addict son, leading to arrests of the father and brother.

An ex-Army personnel, identified as Gurpreet Singh, died in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Sunday after he opened fire on a police team during a crime scene reconstruction. The individual was in custody for the suspected random killing of three people, including a woman, within the Alinagar police station limits over the last 48 hours.

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Talking to the reporters, Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said, "Between May 10 and 11, three incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of the Alinagar Police Station, in which three different individuals were shot dead. Regarding the incident that took place this morning--in which a woman was murdered--the accused was apprehended by members of the public and subsequently taken into police custody. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh..."

He said, "He revealed that he was discharged from the Army in 2021... Subsequently, on April 29, he travelled from Punjab to Bihar to take up a job as a security guard... He had developed an alcohol addiction, which led to his dismissal from the job; since then, he had been harbouring deep resentment and mental distress..."

SP Akash Patel further informed that on "May 10, in Chandauli, the accused shot and killed a man aboard a passenger train... He similarly shot and killed another man on a different train, and this morning, he shot and killed a woman at a hospital... "

The SP stated, "He was taken to the crime scene for a reconstruction of the events... During this process, he opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape... The police cordoned off the area, and in the ensuing retaliatory fire, he sustained two gunshot wounds; he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

"The accused had stated that he was consumed by rage and was committing these murders randomly, without any personal animosity toward the victims... Further action regarding this case is currently underway," Akash Patel added.

Amroha Shocker: Family Hires Hitman to Kill Drug-Addict Son

Meanwhile, in a separate and shocking incident that left the local community in disbelief, the Amroha Police have uncovered a gruesome conspiracy where a family allegedly orchestrated the murder of their own son. Driven to desperation by his violent drug addiction, the parents reportedly hired a contract killer to "eliminate" the problem.

The case began when the blood-stained body of a young man, identified as Dushyant, was discovered near a dry canal in Shampur village, within the jurisdiction of the Didoli Kotwali area. Initially appearing to be a random act of violence or an accident, a deeper investigation by the police revealed a far more sinister reality: the killers were his own kin.

Following the digital and manual surveillance of the suspects, the police arrested the victim's father and brother. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, citing the victim's uncontrollable addiction and the resulting domestic hell as their primary motivation. While the father and son are currently in custody and facing charges of murder and conspiracy, the police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the contract killer, Jolly, who remains at large. (ANI)