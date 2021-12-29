  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes dig at Opposition, says Congress opposes everything in public interest

    In a speech to a crowd in Farrukhabad, the Chief Minister also attacked the Samajwadi Party, claiming that it never worked for the poor, young, or farmers. 

    Lucknow, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 4:56 PM IST
    Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, unleashed a harsh assault on Congress on Wednesday, saying the party "encourages and fosters" terrorists and opposes everything in the public interest. In a speech to a crowd in Farrukhabad, the Chief Minister also attacked the Samajwadi Party, claiming that it never worked for the poor, young, or farmers. He stated that it was not hidden from everybody how Congress, which fosters and nurtures terrorists, attempted to manipulate the country.

    Taking a dig, he went on to say that while they were in power, they used to incite terrorists, and now that they are out of power, they reject any effort that is for the public good. He claimed that if the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party had been in power in Uttar Pradesh, all monies meant for public benefit would have gone into their accounts.

    Adityanath praised the present administration, saying it provides free COVID-19 vaccinations to everybody and free rations to the underprivileged. This is what occurs when a decent government exists. He claimed that if the SP or BSP had been in power, all public funds would have been diverted to their accounts. The CM went on to say that when excellent government emerges, good programmes follow. If a terrible administration had arisen, all the food grains would have gone to the homes of the SP, BSP, or Congress politicians," he continued.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Amid Omicron threat parties urge EC not to postpone polls

    Adityanath stated that the whole country and the globe praised the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the COVID problem. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, free COVID testing was performed, and everyone was provided free immunizations. Uttar Pradesh is one of five states that will hold elections early next year.

