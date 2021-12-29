  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Amid Omicron threat parties urge EC not to postpone polls

    Representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party attended the Election Commission meeting in Yojna Bhawan.

    UP Election 2022 Amid Omicron threat parties urge EC not to postpone polls gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 4:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Commission of India team met with all of the main political parties in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Several of them requested the ECI not to postpone or delay the State's 2022 Assembly elections due to worries over the new Omicron Covid-19 variety. Representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party attended the Election Commission meeting in Yojna Bhawan.

    BJP leader AK Sharma stated that three demands were made following the meeting. To begin, they urged adequate verification of burqa-clad women voters at polling stations and the deployment of women constables at every booth to avoid double voting by an individual. Furthermore, they have proposed that specific accommodations for the COVID protocol be established at polling booths in heavily populated regions, he noted. The BJP leader also urged the ECI that all members of a household vote in the same polling booth.

    According to Congress leader Onkar Singh, they warned them that the State's law and order situation is dire and the state administration is pressuring those police officers. He claimed that they would not hold free and fair elections due to government pressure. The norms of COVID-19 should be the same for everyone, whether it is the Prime Minister's meeting or the leader of any other party. Because the administration hasn't mentioned anything, an election should be held. If the administration says anything now, it means that it is losing the election, which is why it is attempting to postpone it,' he added.

    Also Read | Kanpur: PM Modi takes metro ride; advises IIT-Kanpur students to ‘choose challenge over comfort’

    On Wednesday, an ECI delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra met with senior state officials in Lucknow to examine the State's readiness for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The Election Commission group is in Uttar Pradesh for a three-day visit. The state Assembly elections are set for next year.

     

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP Amarinder Singh Dhindsa SAD Sanyukt seal prepoll alliance issue manifesto gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    Punjab Election 2022 22 farmers union launch Samyukta Samaj Morcha to contest all 117 seats gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: 22 farmers union launch 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha', to contest all 117 seats

    Harbhajan Singh on joining politics Have offers from parties when it happens will let everyone know gcw

    Harbhajan Singh on joining politics: 'Have offers from parties, when it happens, will let everyone know'

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Harish Rawat says course correction important to win will be face of the party gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harish Rawat says course correction important to win, will be face of the party

    Goa Election 2022 major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at tightening curbs amid soaring COVID cases-dnm

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at tightening curbs amid soaring COVID cases

    After Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield has a new woman in his life? Find out drb

    After Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield has a new woman in his life? Find out

    Consumer Court grants Rs 40,000 compensation to pleader misled to be winner of gold coin of Revital contest-adt

    Consumer Court grants Rs 40,000 compensation to pleader misled to be winner of gold coin of Revital contest

    Do you have Kanjeevaram sarees? Here are 7 tips to take care of your expensive silk RCB

    Do you have Kanjeevaram sarees? Here are 7 tips to take care of your expensive silk

    Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI President receives Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy for COVID, remains stable-19-ayh

    Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI President receives Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy for COVID-19

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 43): Bartholomew Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon