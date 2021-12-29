UP Election 2022: Amid Omicron threat parties urge EC not to postpone polls

The Election Commission of India team met with all of the main political parties in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Several of them requested the ECI not to postpone or delay the State's 2022 Assembly elections due to worries over the new Omicron Covid-19 variety. Representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party attended the Election Commission meeting in Yojna Bhawan.

BJP leader AK Sharma stated that three demands were made following the meeting. To begin, they urged adequate verification of burqa-clad women voters at polling stations and the deployment of women constables at every booth to avoid double voting by an individual. Furthermore, they have proposed that specific accommodations for the COVID protocol be established at polling booths in heavily populated regions, he noted. The BJP leader also urged the ECI that all members of a household vote in the same polling booth.

According to Congress leader Onkar Singh, they warned them that the State's law and order situation is dire and the state administration is pressuring those police officers. He claimed that they would not hold free and fair elections due to government pressure. The norms of COVID-19 should be the same for everyone, whether it is the Prime Minister's meeting or the leader of any other party. Because the administration hasn't mentioned anything, an election should be held. If the administration says anything now, it means that it is losing the election, which is why it is attempting to postpone it,' he added.

On Wednesday, an ECI delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra met with senior state officials in Lucknow to examine the State's readiness for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The Election Commission group is in Uttar Pradesh for a three-day visit. The state Assembly elections are set for next year.