UP Police killed 48 criminals in encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years. Police carried out 2,739 operations, arrested thousands, seized assets worth crores and recovered stolen vehicles and phones. All actions were under zero-tolerance crime policy.

The Uttar Pradesh Police killed 48 alleged criminals in encounters in 2025, marking the highest annual figure in the last eight years, according to official data released by the state police headquarters. The figures were shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna, highlighting the scale of police operations, arrests, seizures and law enforcement actions carried out across the state during the year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highest encounter deaths since 2017

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters, DGP Rajeev Krishna said the data covers police action from March 20, 2017, to December 29, 2025. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office in March 2017, and since then the police have followed what officials describe as a zero-tolerance approach towards crime.

The data showed that a total of 266 accused persons were killed in police encounters over the eight-year period. Of these, 48 deaths were recorded in 2025 alone, the highest in any single year since 2017.

In comparison, 41 alleged criminals were killed in 2018, 34 in 2019, and 26 each in 2020 and 2021. The number dropped to 13 in 2022, before rising again to 26 in 2023 and 25 in 2024.

Scale of police operations in 2025

In 2025, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted 2,739 operations across the state. During these actions, 3,153 accused persons were injured. One police personnel was also killed in the line of duty during these operations, the data showed.

Since 2017, police have carried out a total of 16,284 operations. During this period, 10,990 accused were injured and 266 were killed in encounters.

The figures also revealed the risks faced by police personnel. Over the eight-year period, 1,783 police personnel were injured, while 18 lost their lives during operations.

Police defend encounters as lawful self-defence

Uttar Pradesh Police have consistently maintained that all encounter operations were carried out in self-defence and strictly according to law. Officials said these actions are part of a broader crackdown on organised crime, repeat offenders and violent gangs operating across the state.

The DGP said the police actions were taken under clear instructions from the state government to maintain public safety and enforce the law without fear or favour.

Action against illegal religious conversions

Sharing details of action against illegal religious conversions, DGP Krishna said that between January 1 and December 20, 2025, police registered 475 cases under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

A total of 855 accused were arrested in these cases. According to the latest status, chargesheets have been filed in 379 out of 409 cases that reached the investigation stage.

Crackdown on cow smuggling and slaughter

The DGP also shared data on action taken against cow smuggling and illegal slaughter. During the same period in 2025, police registered 1,197 cases across Uttar Pradesh.

These cases led to the arrest of 3,128 accused persons. Chargesheets have been filed in 958 of these cases, showing a high rate of investigation completion, the officer said.

Use of Goonda Act and Gangster Act

As part of preventive action against habitual offenders, police invoked the Goonda Act in 71 cases, taking action against 613 accused persons.

In addition, proceedings under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act were initiated against 1,273 accused. The DGP said assets worth Rs 7.38 crore were seized as part of these actions, striking at the financial base of criminal networks.

Major recoveries in theft and robbery cases

Sharing details of recoveries, DGP Krishna said that police made large seizures in cases of theft, robbery, dacoity and house-breaking in 2025.

Police recovered 8,543 two-wheelers and 911 four-wheelers during the year. These recoveries reflect effective crime detection and coordinated policing efforts across districts.

In addition, police seized Rs 28.69 crore in cash, jewellery worth Rs 52.27 crore and other property valued at Rs 58.17 crore.

Massive recovery of stolen mobile phones

The DGP highlighted large-scale recovery of stolen mobile phones in 2025. Police recovered 54,995 mobile phones across the state, with an estimated value of Rs 84.25 crore.

Out of these, 49,404 mobile phones worth around Rs 76.59 crore were successfully returned to their rightful owners, providing relief to thousands of citizens.

Disposal of seized property and narcotics

On disposal of case property, the data showed that between January 1 and December 20, 2025, police disposed of a huge volume of seized items in accordance with legal provisions.

This included 1.16 lakh vehicles, cash amounting to Rs 50.97 crore, jewellery valued at Rs 76.42 crore and electronic items worth Rs 3.36 crore.

Police also disposed of narcotic substances weighing 84,790 kg and 9.61 lakh litres, along with other property valued at Rs 39.53 crore.

The official figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Police show that 2025 was one of the most intense years of law enforcement action in the state. With the highest encounter deaths in eight years, large-scale arrests, asset seizures and recoveries, the data reflects a tough policing approach aimed at crime control. At the same time, the numbers underline the high risks faced by police personnel working on the frontlines.

(With inputs from agencies)