In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy was booked for allegedly breaking into a 22-year-old widow’s home and attempting to strip and rape her in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. Local police allegedly initially refused to file victim's complaint — acting only after Pilibhit SSP Abhishek Yadav personally intervened.

The survivor in her complaint stated, “I live alone after my husband’s death about two months ago. Around 8.30pm on Oct 27, the accused, who lives in the same village, broke into the house, and tried to pin me to the ground. He then started removing my clothes. I screamed at the top of my lungs, and fortunately a few neighbours arrived and caught him.”

“The accused is roaming free now and his family members are constantly threatening to kill me,” she added, exposing the continuous intimidation she faces for daring to speak out.

Following the SSP’s intervention, SHO Prakash Singh confirmed that an FIR was finally registered under BNS sections 75(1) (sexual harassment), 76 (criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe her), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 333 (house trespass). The woman will record her statement before a court on Thursday.

Local sources revealed that the widow was married three years ago. Her husband, a marginal farmer, sustained severe injuries in a road accident a year ago and eventually died a few months back. With her parents working in Uttarakhand, the young woman has been living alone in the village.