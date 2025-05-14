A retired army man's wife and her lover are accused of murdering him and dismembering his body in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The victim's daughter revealed the gruesome details, leading to the arrest of the couple and their accomplices.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district's, villagers discovered dismembered body parts wrapped in polythene in a field. The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Devendra Kumar, a retired army man. His wife, Maya Devi, had reported him missing just a day earlier.

The case took a dramatic turn when Devendra Kumar's daughter, Ambali Gautam, testified against her mother. She revealed that Maya Devi was having an affair with a truck driver, Anil Yadav, and together they plotted the murder.

According to Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh, Maya Devi, along with her lover Anil Yadav and two accomplices, Mithilesh Patel and Satish Yadav, murdered Devendra Kumar at their home in Bahadurpur. They then chopped the body into six parts – severing the hands, legs, and head – to conceal the identity.

Body parts scattered, torso found in well

Following Maya Devi's lead, the police recovered Devendra's torso from a well in the village. Other body parts were disposed of at different locations.

Police attempted to apprehend Anil Yadav and Satish Yadav during a vehicle check. Anil opened fire at the police, and in the encounter, he was shot in the leg. He was admitted to the district hospital. The murder weapon was recovered from Satish Yadav, and a country-made pistol was found on Anil.

Police have arrested Maya Devi, Anil Yadav, Mithilesh Patel, and Satish Yadav. Maya has confessed to the crime.

This is not an isolated incident. Several similar crimes have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past two months:

A merchant navy officer's wife and her lover murdered him, stuffed his body in a drum, and filled it with cement in Meerut.

In another case, a man who returned rom Dubai was murdered by his wife and her lover, who then stuffed his body in a suitcase and dumped it in a field.

In Auraiya, a newlywed man was murdered just 15 days after his wedding, allegedly by his wife and her lover who hired contract killers.