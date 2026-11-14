UP Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam confirmed that seat-sharing talks for the upcoming elections are scheduled for November 17. The party also plans a Constitution Day march to protest alleged electoral irregularities by the Commission.

UP Congress to Finalize Seat Sharing Discussions by November 17

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday said seat-sharing discussions are set to begin soon, noting that the party has already shared a list of around 180 seats and that meetings to finalise the arrangement are tentatively scheduled for November 17. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Gautam said several rounds of discussions are expected to take place on November 17 to wrap up the seat-sharing process. "We have already provided them with a list comprising approximately 180 seats—and the talks are set to begin soon. Tentatively, several rounds of meetings will take place on the 17th, during which everything will be finalised," Gautam said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also announced that the party is making extensive preparations for Constitution Day on November 26 and will hold a march from its party office to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, accusing the Election Commission of manipulating voter lists. "Extensive preparations are underway for Constitution Day. November 26th—the day in 1949 when the nation adopted, enacted, and gave to itself the Constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar—is celebrated as Constitution Day. In light of the conspiratorial tactics employed by the Election Commission—such as the removal of legitimate votes, the creation of fake votes, or the unauthorised alteration of voter details—we will march from our party office to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Constitution Day, accompanied by thousands of our party workers," he said.

Asserting that the country stands united in support of the Constitution, Gautam added, "The entire nation stands firmly in support of the Constitution of India. Any conspiracy to alter it, act against it, or manipulate the electoral process by removing or fabricating votes will not be permitted to succeed." Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Saturday said the party has begun preparations for 'Mission 2027', directing key organisational wings—including the Legal Cell, Social Media wing, Media wing, and the Connect Centre—to gear up around four core themes for the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Mishra said the four themes discussed during the party's meeting would serve as the primary instruments for its election strategy. "Today we discussed four key themes, and we have instructed our teams—including the Legal Cell, Social Media wing, Media wing, and the Connect Centre—to begin preparations. These four themes will serve as our primary tools for the upcoming elections. The teams have been sensitised and briefed on these, and I am fully confident that the renewed energy with which our district units and the chairpersons of our various frontal cells return today marks the beginning of our 'Mission 2027'...", she said.