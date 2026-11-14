The ABVP has launched protests in Dehradun and Haldwani following the sexual assault of a minor girl. Four individuals have been arrested, and the organization demands swift justice and strict legal action against all those involved.

ABVP Protests in Uttarakhand Over Haldwani Sexual Assault Incident

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday staged protests in Dehradun and Haldwani against the sexual assault of a minor girl in Haldwani, demanding swift administrative action and the strictest punishment for those found guilty, a release said.

During the demonstration in Dehradun, ABVP members burnt effigies of the accused and demanded that justice be delivered to the victim without delay. Condemning the incident, the student organisation sought strict legal action against all culprits. Four accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

Addressing reports linking one of the accused, Dheeraj Bisht, to the organisation, the ABVP clarified that Bisht—who was previously a student union candidate—currently holds no position or responsibility within the student body, as per the release. The organisation also demanded a thorough investigation into the role of all individuals involved in the case, including Bisht, and sought the strictest legal action against everyone found guilty.

Speaking on the matter, ABVP Uttarakhand State Secretary Yashwant Pawar said, as per a release, "The incident involving a minor girl in Haldwani is deeply unfortunate and condemnable. No leniency should be shown towards anyone involved in such serious crimes. ABVP demands that the administration ensure swift and impartial action, thoroughly investigate the role of all accused, and ensure that those found guilty receive the strictest punishment. ABVP will extend every possible support towards securing justice for the victim and will continue its efforts until effective action is taken in the matter."

Earlier, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Haldwani, following which police arrested four accused, including Dheeraj Bisht, who contested the MBPG College student union elections as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presidential candidate, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said on Friday. The other three accused have been identified as Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Boni.

The SSP further said that all four named accused had been apprehended and that the preliminary investigation, including the inspection of the hotel premises and examination of CCTV footage, had corroborated the occurrence of the incident. Speaking to ANI, the Nainital SSP said that a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered under relevant legal provisions. "In the Mukhani police station area, the family of a minor girl approached the Mukhani police station and submitted a formal complaint. The complaint states that four young men coerced and lured their daughter to a hotel in Mukhani, where they subjected her to a heinous act—essentially forcing her into non-consensual sexual relations through threats and intimidation. This is a highly grave and serious matter, which we have taken up as a challenge. We immediately issued necessary instructions to the Station House Officer (SHO) to register an FIR, which has now been done under the relevant legal sections," the SSP said.

According to the complaint submitted by the victim's family at the Mukhani police station, the four accused allegedly lured and coerced the minor into going to a hotel located within the Mukhani police station limits, where they allegedly subjected her to sexual assault through threats and intimidation.