BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma clarified that MP Kangana Ranaut's social media remarks about the Gandhi family are her personal views, not the party's official stance, following an FIR filed against her at the Shimla West police station.

BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Posts on Sonia Gandhi

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sanjay Sharma on Saturday distanced the party from recent social media posts made by Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut regarding Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family, asserting that her online statements reflect her individual views rather than the party's formal stance.

Speaking to ANI in Dharamshala, Sharma emphasised that the BJP has designated official spokespersons at both the state and national levels to communicate its formal position. "Kangana Ranaut is the Member of Parliament from the BJP's Mandi parliamentary constituency. Whatever she says or writes on her social media platform is her personal opinion and not the party's official statement," Sharma said, reiterating that the party operates along a defined line and that individual remarks online cannot be treated as the BJP's official view.

The clarification comes a day after Himachal Pradesh Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Shimla West police station against Ranaut under Sections 196, 353, and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case followed a complaint by Shimla resident retired Captain Atul Sharma alleging that Ranaut’s November 10 social media post contained inflammatory and misleading insinuations about the deaths of Gandhi family members and referred to Sonia Gandhi as a "mysterious foreign national".

Addressing the legal proceedings in Shimla, Sharma stated that the FIR was a matter between the complainant and the Mandi MP, adding that the court would examine the facts and determine the truth. Referring to Ranaut's work on the film Emergency and various books written on historical events—including controversies surrounding Sanjay Gandhi's death—he noted that she appeared to have conducted her own research and maintained that the judiciary would ultimately decide on the matter.

At the same time, the BJP spokesperson launched a counter-attack against the Congress party over its criticism of Ranaut, accusing the opposition of double standards regarding the dignity of women and citing past derogatory remarks directed at her during election campaigning. "When Kangana Ranaut came to contest the election, a Congress spokesperson made a statement about the 'going rates' in Mandi. Later, a state Congress minister remarked that if you remove the makeup from Kangana Ranaut's face, there is nothing left to look at," Sharma alleged, questioning whether a woman candidate did not deserve respect.

Claiming that neither the Congress spokesperson nor the state minister was removed, and that no senior or state Congress leader apologised despite widespread hurt caused by those comments, Sharma demanded accountability from the opposition. "To truly honour women, the Congress should not look at just one woman, but respect all women. The Congress party must answer for this," he said. (ANI)