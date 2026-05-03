UP Congress President Ajay Rai, who was admitted to a Lucknow hospital after falling ill, is recovering well, said KC Venugopal. Rai was diagnosed with hyponatremia after being brought in an unconscious state. Rahul Gandhi also wished him well.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai is recovering well and all his health reports are normal. Venugopal said he joined Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for a video call with Rai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Joined INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji for a pleasant video call with UPCC President Sh. Ajay Rai ji and I'm glad to learn that he is recovering well, and all his health reports are all normal," Venugopal said in a post on X. "We look forward to him springing back into action and working for the people and our party with renewed enthusiasm very soon. We wish him a speedy recovery!" he added.

Hospitalised with Low Sodium Levels

Rai was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after he fell ill on Friday evening, with doctors confirming that his condition has now shown considerable improvement.

Ajay Rai (56) was brought to the Emergency Department around 6:30 PM in an unconscious state. Initial medical examination revealed low sodium levels in his blood, a condition known as hyponatremia, as per the medical bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, and shared on X by the UP Congress Committee.

"Around 6:30 PM yesterday evening, he was brought to the Emergency Department in an unconscious state and had complained of a seizure. Initial examination revealed low sodium levels in his blood (Hyponatremia)," the hospital said in its statement.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee had informed that Ajay Rai was admitted due to ill health and expressed hope for his recovery. The party said that the entire Congress family is praying for his speedy recovery and long life.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over his health and wished him a quick recovery. "I am concerned to hear the news of the ill health of Ajay Rai Ji, President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"I wish him a speedy recovery. I hope that he regains his health at the earliest and becomes active once again in public service with full strength," he added.

Ajay Rai continues to remain under close medical observation at the ICU, where doctors are monitoring his condition. (ANI)