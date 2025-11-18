UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya to review preparations for the Ram Temple's flag hoisting ceremony. He started with prayers at Hanumangarhi, then inspected the temple construction progress at the Shri Ram Lalla sanctum, receiving updates.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday for a day-long visit to review preparations for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Temple. He began his tour with prayers at Sankat Mochan Hanumangarhi, bowing before Lord Hanuman and offering prayers for the happiness, prosperity, and peace of the people of Uttar Pradesh, said an official release.

CM Inspects Temple Progress, Offers Prayers

After the darshan at Hanumangarhi, the Chief Minister proceeded directly to the sanctum of Shri Ram Lalla. He performed aarti, offered obeisance at the feet of Lord Ram, and undertook a circumambulation of the premises, closely inspecting the progress of the temple construction.

Following the rituals, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust briefed him on the current status of the construction work and the upcoming phases. The Chief Minister carefully examined each aspect and provided necessary directives.

As he stepped out after paying homage to Shri Ram Lalla, a large number of devotees gathered to greet him. The Chief Minister acknowledged their warm welcome with folded hands, as chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoed throughout the area.

Grand Welcome in Ayodhya

Upon his arrival in the city, the Chief Minister was accorded a grand reception at the Ramkatha Park helipad. Minister-in-Charge Surya Pratap Shahi, Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLAs Ved Prakash Gupta, Amit Singh Chauhan, Ramchandra Yadav, Abhay Singh, Chandrabhanu Paswan, BJP District President Sanjeev Singh, Mahanagar President Kamlesh Srivastava, and other public representatives welcomed him with bouquets.

This marks Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first visit to Ayodhya in November. (ANI)