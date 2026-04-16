UP CM Yogi Adityanath, at a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur, assured a woman from Shravasti that her seriously ill child's treatment would receive full support, promising an Ayushman Card and financial assistance from the government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, during the 'Janta Darshan' (public audience), reassured a woman from Shravasti that her child's treatment would not face any hurdles and promised to facilitate an Ayushman Card along with financial assistance from the discretionary fund.

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According to a press release, the Chief Minister was interacting with the public at the Gorakhnath Temple complex when the woman approached him seeking help for her seriously ill child. Upon learning that the family did not have an Ayushman Card, the Chief Minister assured immediate support. "Do not panic; we will not allow any obstacles in the child's treatment. We will ensure the Ayushman Card is issued, and financial assistance will also be provided," he said. He accepted the woman's application and immediately directed officials to forward it to the District Magistrate of Shravasti to expedite the issuance of the Ayushman Card. He also instructed that an estimate of the treatment cost be prepared and sent to the state government for further assistance.

Addressing Public Grievances

During the 'Janta Darshan,' the Chief Minister met around 200 people and listened to their grievances individually. Moving among those seated at the venue near the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, he patiently heard each concern, collected written applications, and issued on-the-spot directives to officials for resolution. Reassuring the public, Adityanath said, "Do not panic. The government will take effective action to resolve every issue. He directed administrative and police officials to address complaints in a time-bound, impartial, and satisfactory manner.

Directives on Crime and Land Encroachment

Responding to grievances related to crime and land encroachment, the Chief Minister instructed police officials to take strict action against criminals and the land mafia. He emphasised that law and order should be maintained with firmness and accountability.

A Compassionate Approach

The event also saw several women attending with their children, whom the Chief Minister greeted warmly. He interacted with the children, offered them chocolates, and extended his blessings, reflecting a compassionate approach during the public outreach programme. (ANI)