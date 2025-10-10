Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gifted the joy of homeownership to the poor in Gorakhpur ahead of Diwali. He handed over the keys of 160 EWS and LIG flats at the high-rise Palm Paradise complex on Deoria Bypass.

Gorakhpur, October 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gifted the joy of homeownership to the poor in Gorakhpur ahead of Diwali. He handed over the keys of 160 EWS and LIG flats at the high-rise Palm Paradise complex on Deoria Bypass. Of these, 80 flats are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 80 for the Low-Income Group (LIG). The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 development projects worth ₹118 crore under the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) and planted a tree to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said that owning a home is every family’s dream, and today, 160 families are receiving this auspicious Diwali gift. “With an average family size of 5-6 members, around 700-800 people will directly benefit. This is not just a housing scheme for individuals, it is a milestone in their lives,” he said.

The CM highlighted that the housing distribution was carried out with full transparency. Forty displaced families were given priority under the GDA scheme, while the remaining 120 were selected through a lottery system from over 9,000 applicants. EWS flats measure 35 square meters and are available at ₹5.40 lakh with subsidies, compared to the market price of ₹13-15 lakh. LIG flats are 41 square meters, priced at ₹10.80 lakh, compared to the market price of ₹19-20 lakh. CM Yogi stressed that when the government and public representatives are honest, the poor face no obstacles in accessing housing.

Praising the location, CM Yogi noted the complex’s excellent connectivity to Ramgarh Lake, the zoo, and Khorabar. He suggested forming housing committees to ensure proper maintenance of high-rise buildings, including elevators and other facilities. He also referred to earlier projects like Gorakh Enclave, Rapti Nagar, and Patrakarpuram, emphasising that special schemes will continue for street vendors, labourers, journalists, doctors, teachers, and small businessmen.

CM Yogi recalled that under PM Modi’s leadership, free housing has been provided to 4 crore poor people across India. In Uttar Pradesh alone, over 60 lakh people have received homes. “Good intentions lead to good work. When the public elects a good government, development reaches the poor,” he said, adding that the Khorabar scheme will soon progress further.

Highlighting the state’s crackdown on mafia-held land, the CM said that last year 76 flats were built in Prayagraj on land freed from mafia occupation. Similar initiatives are underway in Lucknow. “Now in Uttar Pradesh, homes for the poor will replace mafia mansions,” he said.

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, MP Ravi Kishan, Gorakhpur District Panchayat President Sadhna Singh, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Vipin Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Rajesh Tripathi, Pradeep Shukla, UP Women Commission Vice President Charu Chaudhary, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.