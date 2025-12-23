UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributed tractors to farmers in Lucknow on Kisan Samman Diwas, marking Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary. He credited farmers for the state's progress and highlighted the government's focus on their welfare.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off and distributed tractors to farmers in Lucknow on Tuesday, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, observed as Kisan Samman Diwas. The event highlighted the state government's focus on farmer welfare and agricultural growth, with the Chief Minister crediting farmers for Uttar Pradesh's overall progress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said the presence of farmers and their families reflected growing confidence and prosperity in the agricultural sector. "Today, we have distributed tractors to proud farmers who had come to this event with their families. Today, you all can witness the progress of the state due to the hard work of our 'annadata' farmers," he said.

CM Highlights Post-2014 Policy Shift

The Chief Minister praised farmers for their contributions to the state's development and said that agriculture has been prioritised in governance over the past decade. "We can see the progress our farmers have made in the state. Farmers can also be included in the government's agenda; it has been possible only after 2014," Yogi said, underlining policy changes introduced after that period.

Impact of Soil Health Card Scheme

He also highlighted the role of scientific interventions in improving farm productivity, particularly the Soil Health Card scheme launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "With the help of the Soil Health Card, under the leadership of PM Modi, many farmers became aware of the health of our lands. Earlier, very few farmers used to have soil health cards," the CM said.

According to Yogi Adityanath, access to soil-quality information has helped farmers make informed decisions on crop selection, fertiliser use, and overall farm management, leading to improved yields and reduced input costs.

Commitment to Farmer Empowerment

The event, held in remembrance of Chaudhary Charan Singh, widely regarded as a champion of farmers' rights, saw the state government reiterate its commitment to empowering cultivators through mechanisation, technology and targeted welfare schemes.