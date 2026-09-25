The Delhi Crime Branch has arrested Lalit, a man wanted for the brutal murder of two Sadhvis in a 1994 dacoity case. He was on the run for nearly 32 years, changing his identity and working as a labourer, before being caught in Mangol Puri.

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Range of the Crime Branch, Delhi, has arrested Lalit (48 years), a wanted accused in FIR No. 583/1994, under Sections 396/302/34 IPC, Police Station Shakarpur, in connection with the brutal murder of two Sadhvis of a spiritual “Ashram” situated in the East Delhi area. The accused had been evading arrest for nearly 32 years by changing his identity and working at different places and was finally apprehended from Phase-II, Mangol Puri, Delhi.

Details of the 1994 Crime

A case of murder-cum-dacoity was registered at PS Shakarpur regarding the brutal murder of two Sadhvis of a spiritual ashram situated in the East Delhi area. Delhi Police said the two Sadhvis were brutally murdered by strangulation, and the accused persons allegedly looted money, jewellery and other valuable properties from the ashram. Lalit was one of the main accused and was allegedly involved in the strangulation of the deceased. He received some cash along with some jewellery as his share of the looted booty. Accused Sunil Kumar, Dilip Ram and Sushil were initially arrested; co-accused Lalit remained absconding. Lalit was declared a Proclaimed Offender on 26.10.1995.

Decades-Long Manhunt and Arrest

Considering the serious nature of the offence and the prolonged evasion of the accused, Central Range, Crime Branch took up the task of tracing and apprehending him. "The team made sustained efforts to trace the accused and developed specific information regarding his whereabouts. The information indicated that the accused had been living under the same identity but had been working at different places as a packaging labourer to conceal his past. Acting upon the information, the team reached Mangol Puri Phase-II and discreetly verified the whereabouts of the accused. On verification, Lalit was found working as a packaging labourer in a factory at Mangolpur and was successfully arrested. His identity was also verified through his Aadhaar Card bearing the name Lalit. Information regarding his arrest was conveyed to PS Shakarpur," Delhi Police said.

Profile of the Accused

The investigation revealed that the accused and his associates had allegedly committed the brutal murder of two Sadhvis of a spiritual ashram with the intention of committing dacoity and looting money, jewellery and other valuable properties. Lalit allegedly participated in the strangulation of the deceased and subsequently received some cash in cash along with some jewellery as his share of the looted booty, they added.

Lalit (48 years), resident of Samastipur, Bihar, has studied up to 8th standard and is working as a packaging labourer. He came to Delhi as a domestic help and came in contact with co-accused Sunil Kumar and Dilip Ram. "During his prolonged abscondence, Lalit remained in Bihar till 2000, where he worked at different places. In 2000, he shifted to Delhi and continued working as a packaging labourer at different manufacturing units, allegedly concealing his past and evading arrest for nearly 32 years. He got married in May 2017 and has a wife and a 5-year-old son," police added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)