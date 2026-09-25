Rajeev Kumar alias Rajiv Rangeela, the alleged mastermind in the Rs. 700 crore DGHS medical procurement scam, has been remanded to 4 days' custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) by a Delhi court after he was arrested upon his return from the USA.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday remanded Rajeev Kumar alias Rajeev Arora alias Rajiv Rangeela to 4 days' custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the DGHS medical procurement scam case worth Rs. 700 crores. Rangeela is the alleged mastermind, and he had fled to the USA and was evading his arrest. He has been arrested after he returned to India. A Look Out Circular (LOC) and Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) were issued against him. The process of proclamation was also executed by the ACB.

Court Justifies Custody Remand

Special Judge (ACB) Vidya Prakash granted 4 days' custody of Rajiv Rangeela to ACB till September 29 for investigation regarding the modus operandi for commision of the alleged offences. He was arrested on September 24. ACB had sought 4 days' custody of Rangeela to question him in relation to the alleged offence.

The Court said that the allegations against the accused and the grounds mentioned providing justification for seeking police custody remand of the present accused. "The Court is satisfied that the arrest of the present accused is justified in the present matter, as also that there are sufficient grounds to allow the request for grant of police custody remand of 4 days, of accused Rajeev Kumar alias Rajiv Arora alias Rajiv Rangeela," the Special Judge said in the order.

The court noted that the custody was sought to aid investigation for various purposes, to ascertain the modus operandi used in the commission of offences involved in this case; to identify and establish the identity of other public servants, private persons, manufacturers, distributors, intermediaries, entities, etc. involved in the commission of crime; to make attempt to identify and recover documentary, electronic evidence; and also to recover relevant missing files related to tenders in question, etc.

Prosecution and Defense Arguments

The complaint made by Deputy Director Vigilance has mentioned instances of irregularity in procurement of medical instruments such as CR Radio, anaesthesia machine, special equipment and oral de-hydration solution. It is further alleged that while using such modus operandi, the present accused allegedly got the order for supply of 448 portable X-ray machines, whereas the initial tender was only for 02 machines.

While seeking 4 days' custody of Rangeela, Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) Kumar Sanjay submitted that the accused, who is one of the conspirators in this case, was absconding initially and thus, apart from issuance of Look Out Circular (LOC), NBW followed by proclamation were issued against him in this case. He contended that police custody of the present accused is required to establish his role in the procurement conspiracy, the modus operandi used in the commission of offences involved in this case, to identify the role of other persons involved in the matter, to establish the complete money trail, and to make efforts to identify and recover evidence.

On the other hand, Advocate Vikram Singh Panwar, the Counsel for the accused, opposed the prayer for custody on the ground that the investigation has almost been completed by the Investigating Agency, and a chargesheet against three other accused has already been filed in this matter. He further contended that the charge sheet, having already been filed, would show that most of the evidence, be it oral or documentary, has already been collected in this matter and therefore, the request of the Investigating Agency for grant of 4 days police custody remand of the present accused is not only highly unreasonable, but also does not stand justified by the Investigating Agency. (ANI)