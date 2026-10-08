UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa refuted allegations of 16.18 lakh missing Form 6 voter applications, stating the poll body followed all legal procedures and that the information was transparently disclosed earlier in press releases.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa, on Thursday refuted the allegations of missing details of 16.18 lakh Form 6 applications received by the poll body in the State.

Speaking to ANI, Rinwa clarified that the Election Commission is bound to publish the names of applicants filing to be a new voter through Form 6 during the claims and objections period of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) or a Special Summary Revision in Form 9. In other cases, for Form 6 applications received throughout the year, the Commission is not bound by law to publish the names.

A media report claimed that the poll body listed the details of 71.38 lakh applicants, whereas 88 lakh Form 6 applications were received in Uttar Pradesh.

Allegations of Missing Voter Forms Baseless: UP CEO

Navdeep Rinwa said that the ECI has been transparent during the SIR, and the 16.18 lakh applications discussed in the report were received before the draft rolls were published. Refuting the media report, the UP CEO said, "A misconception is being spread on social media that during the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh, 16.18 lakh Form 6 applications appeared mysteriously without any prior information. We have issued a press release to refute this claim and have also clarified the matter via social media, explaining that this is not some new discovery being brought to our attention by others. In fact, we had first disclosed this information on January 6 through a press release issued during a press conference. Subsequently, starting January 7, we released daily bulletins detailing the number of Form 6 applications received; we provided daily updates distinguishing between the 16.18 lakh applications that predated January 6 and those received after that date."

Legal Framework for Voter Registration Explained

Further, he clarified that Form 6 applications are not restricted to the SIR period and the Commission receives Form 6 throughout the year. He said, "Regarding the earlier applications, we clarified that the law, specifically the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, clearly stipulates that ‘Form 6’ applications received during the ‘claims and objections’ period, following the publication of the draft roll, are the ones for which ‘Form 9’ lists are generated and published on the website. There is no provision in the Act or the Rules to publish lists in this manner for the 16.8 lakh applications received prior to that period. Secondly, we clarified that Form 6 applications are not restricted to the Special Summary Revision (SIR) period; they can be submitted throughout the year. Applications received during the SIR claims and objections period are classified as ‘claims’, whereas those received before or after that period are treated simply as ‘applications’. Consequently, Form 9 lists are not created or published for the 16.8 lakh applications received earlier, nor for those received after April 10. Instead, these are displayed on notice boards, which is the procedure we are following.”

Procedure for Pre-Draft Roll Applications

While media reports raised the question of how an elector could fill Form 6 before the publication of the draft roll, he explained, “An attempt was made to create confusion by asking how people could fill out Form 6 or know that their names were missing before the draft roll was published on January 6. Such questions stem from a lack of information. The Election Commission of India’s directives dated October 27, 2025, clarified the process. When Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conduct door-to-door visits, they carry enumeration forms for voters already listed in the electoral roll as of October 27, 2025. However, it is possible that while a household has three listed voters, a fourth eligible person might not be on the list. We were to make Form 6 available to such individuals as well. These were the instructions, and they were issued in accordance with the rules. That procedure was strictly followed.”

“Specifically, 16.18 lakh Form 6 applications were received from individuals whose names were missing from the voter list as of October 27, 2025, as well as from those who discovered that their names were absent when the draft roll was published on January 6. These subsequent submissions were treated as ‘claims’ and listed accordingly in the published records. In short, every action taken was entirely in compliance with the law, the rules, and the directives of the Election Commission of India. However, since this is a technical matter and the general public is not well-versed in the intricacies of the law and regulations, certain individuals are exploiting this lack of knowledge to mislead the public for their own personal gain,” he added.

Legal Action Against Misinformation

A press release by the UP CEO, dated March 7, stated that 16.18 lakh Form 6 applications were received before the publication of the draft rolls. Rinwa further said that the poll body is issuing legal notices to individuals spreading this information. He claimed that the SIR exercise was conducted in a transparent manner in the State, while engaging all major political parties. “We are issuing legal notices to these individuals, apprising them of the offences they are committing and demanding that they desist from such attempts to incite unnecessary confusion and public outrage. This process in Uttar Pradesh has been conducted in a completely transparent manner, fully in accordance with the law and the directives issued. We have consistently engaged political parties in this process. Since January 6, when we first announced the receipt of forms for lakhs of voters, no objections have been raised, nor have any allegations been made by anyone regarding this matter. We are currently running a campaign in line with the Election Commission of India’s directives, allowing individuals not yet on the voter list to submit ‘Form 6’ at any time. Under the continuous updation process, if we receive ‘Form 6’ applications and supporting documents, we will include the names of those found eligible upon verification,” he told ANI.

Review Meeting Held for MLC Elections

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer stated that he held a review meeting for the upcoming MLC elections for 11 seats across Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Rinwa said, "Today, we held a review meeting with the Divisional Commissioners and District Election Officers regarding the upcoming MLC elections for 11 seats across Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies. We reviewed the preparations, focusing on the timely finalisation of voter lists and polling stations, the formation and training of polling teams, and the availability of adequate election materials at all locations. Their attention was drawn to the relevant chapters of the 'Handbook for Returning Officers' and the 'Manuals,' and they were expected to study these thoroughly; we will conduct another review in the near future. The aim is to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a peaceful, smooth, and impartial manner."

The polling for biennial elections for five Graduates' Constituencies and six Teachers' Constituencies will be held on October 23, and counting on October 27. (ANI)