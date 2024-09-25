Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP boasts the highest number of 75 GI tags and the largest MSME base in the country: CM Yogi at UPITS 2024

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off the UP International Trade Show 2024, highlighting the state's 96 lakh MSME units, the highest in India, spread across 75 districts. He emphasized the sector's role as the second-largest employment generator after agriculture.

    Greater Noida/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted on Wednesday that Uttar Pradesh not only has the largest population in the country, but also boasts the highest number of MSME units. 

    Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the UP International Trade Show-2024, he stated, “According to a survey, there are 96 lakh MSME units spread across 75 districts in UP. After agriculture, this sector is the second-largest employment generator in the state.”

    Prior to his address, CM Yogi welcomed the chief guest of the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and visited various stalls at the trade show.

    Chief Minister Yogi stated that for centuries, artisans and craftsmen contributed significantly to employment generation across various regions in Uttar Pradesh. However, post-independence, they faced near extinction due to a lack of timely technological advancements and insufficient incentives.

    "When our government assumed office in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, several initiatives were launched to implement the vision of a self-reliant India, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi. As part of this effort, each of the state's 75 districts identified a unique product under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. We expanded the campaign by focusing on promotion, branding, marketing, design, packaging, and technology. This initiative has since become a key driver of employment generation in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

    The Chief Minister remarked, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, workers from UP employed in various states faced a significant livelihood crisis. While the nation was concerned about their situation, I was confident in UP’s potential. I believed that even if not 40 lakh, but 4 crore people returned, UP would be able to accommodate them."

    "As soon as the workers arrived, the government conducted skill mapping for all 40 lakh workers, made their data accessible to every district, and facilitated job opportunities in relevant units. Their return not only supported their families but also bolstered the economy of Uttar Pradesh”, he asserted.

    Emphasizing the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India a five trillion-dollar economy, the Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy. 

    He said, "This is the same Uttar Pradesh that, seven years ago, was seen as an obstacle to the nation's development, but today it is recognized as the growth engine driving India's progress. The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector plays a significant role in this transformation. No major industrial investment can advance without a strong MSME base."

    Chief Minister Yogi stated that any MSME unit affected by a disaster can receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the state government following online registration in Uttar Pradesh. The construction of flatted factories and private industrial parks in the private sector has rapidly increased across the state. With the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, Uttar Pradesh now boasts the highest number of 75 GI tags, he informed further.

     "Products that were once in decline due to a lack of support are now being revived and promoted," he said. Additionally, significant advancements have been made across various sectors, with UPITS providing a platform to showcase the state's production capabilities.

    Chief Minister Yogi said that over the next five days, numerous programs, including G2G and G2B initiatives, will take place to highlight Uttar Pradesh's potential and establish it as a significant forum showcasing the state's rich cultural and social diversity. "This will provide an opportunity for Uttar Pradesh's entrepreneurs to present their products on a global platform," he remarked.

    He further emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is recognized not only for its robust base of MSMEs but also for its excellent infrastructure. Currently, six expressways are operational in the state, with construction ongoing for seven more. There are 11 functioning airports, with work in progress on 10 others. Four international airports are currently operational, and the state aims to complete the country's largest Noida International Airport (Jewar) by the end of this year.

    Additionally, the Chief Minister noted that the Ganga Expressway, the longest in the country, is set to connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with efforts underway to make it operational before the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in 2025. 

    He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh boasts an extensive network of railways and roads, coupled with strong law and order, positioning it as a key center for both skilled and unskilled labor. Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktkaran Yojana, the government is providing tablets and smartphones to two crore youth.

    The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the upcoming five-day trade show will effectively showcase Uttar Pradesh's products, potential, cultural specialties, and social diversity on a global platform. He noted that over 2,500 exhibitors and more than 350 foreign buyers have already confirmed their attendance. The CM also extended his gratitude to Vietnam for participating as a partner country and took the opportunity to meet with the Vietnamese delegates.

    Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, UP's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, Minister of State for Public Works Brijesh Singh, Minister of State for Industrial Development Jaswant Saini, Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, MLA Dhirendra Singh, Tejpal Singh Nagar, Legislative Council Member Narendra Bhati etc. were present in the inaugural ceremony.

