Yogi govt to host 'Krishi Bharat Mela' in Lucknow, more than 1 lakh farmers likely to attend

    Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is gearing up to host "Krishi Bharat Mela", on the lines of the UP International Trade Show, in November. 

    Scheduled to be held in Lucknow from November 15 to 18, the event aims to promote innovations in the state’s agricultural sector. The Netherlands has been included as a partner country for this fair, similar to the International Trade Show.

    Spanning over 20,000 square meters, the "Krishi Bharat Mela" is expected to feature more than 200 exhibitors and attract over 1 lakh farmers. The event will also include more than 10 seminars and see the participation of over 4,000 agriculture-related business visitors. Farmers from eight states have been invited to attend the event. 

    The fair will serve as a platform to showcase the latest innovations in agriculture and offer farmers an opportunity to engage with these advancements. Various stalls will highlight different aspects of agriculture, such as Agriculture Tourism, a Sustainability Zone, a Farmer Wellness Zone, and a Young Farmers Zone.

