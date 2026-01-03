BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal from Uttar Pradesh's Faridpur constituency passed away after a heart attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP CM Yogi Aadityanath extended condolences, mourning the 'irreparable loss'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended heartfelt condolences to the family of late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shyam Bihari Lal of the Faridpur Assembly Constituency, after he passed away due to a heart attack while attending a meeting. In a post on 'X', Shah remembered Lal's dedication to public welfare and "organisation of the backward classes, deprived, and the poor". "The sudden demise of Shyam Bihari Lal, the MLA from Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. His life was dedicated to the welfare and organisation of the backward classes, the deprived, and the poor. The entire BJP family stands with their family members in this hour of grief. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said.

PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Express Grief

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended condolences to the family of the late Shyam Bihari Lal. In a post on X, PM Modi called Lal's demise an "irreparable loss" to the party and recalled his commitment towards public welfare. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shyam Bihari Lal, the MLA from Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was a dedicated BJP leader committed to public welfare, and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the party. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath also paid tribute to the late BJP leader. "The sudden demise of the MLA Shyam Bihari Lal Ji from the Faridpur Assembly Constituency of Bareilly District is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet and that the grieving family be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he wrote on X. (ANI)