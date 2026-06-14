Three labourers sustained serious injuries after their transport vehicle collided with a dumper on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun. In a separate incident in Noida, a 46-year-old man died after his bike toppled when plaster fell from above.

Three labourers sustained serious injuries after a transport vehicle carrying workers collided with a dumper on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Sunday, police said.

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Circle Officer Jalaun Shailendra Bajpai said the accident occurred around 8:00 AM near Milestone 208.5. "Labourers were travelling from Aligarh to Mahua in a DCM vehicle on the Bundelkhand Expressway, while a dumper was heading towards Etawah. A collision occurred at Milestone 208.5, hitting some of the workers sitting inside the DCM," Bajpai said.

Labourers were travelling from Aligarh to Mahua in the DCM vehicle when it collided with a dumper that was heading towards Etawah, Bajpai said. "The collision occurred at Milestone 208.5, injuring some of the workers seated inside the DCM vehicle," Bajpai said.

Three labourers sustained serious injuries and were taken to the government hospital in Orai for treatment, he added.

Police are investigating the accident.

Man Dies in Separate Noida Incident

Last week in UP's Noida, a 46-year-old man died after hitting his head against a wall when plaster fell from above, causing his bike to lose balance and topple, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Chawla, son of Ravindra Chawla, a resident of Arihant Amber Society under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

According to officials, Chawla was leaving the society when plaster fell from above, causing his bike to topple and leading him to hit his head against a wall, sustaining severe injuries.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)