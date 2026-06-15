AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party is open to alliances for the UP 2027 polls to stop the BJP. He stressed that any partnership must be based on respect, equality, and a fair share in power, not a subordinate role.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that his party is open to political alliances to "prevent" the Bharatiya Janata Party from returning to power in the Uttar Pradesh 2027 Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Owaisi clarified that while he is open to partnering with other opposition groups, any such arrangement must be built on a foundation of mutual respect and fair representation. "We are prepared to form an alliance to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh, provided we are treated with respect and accorded equal status within that alliance," he said.

Potential Alliances and Political Context

AIMIM contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi). Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi has not mentioned any alliance name or partner party in his recent remarks, which has led to speculation that AIMIM could also explore the possibility of joining hands with the INDIA bloc.

Another key development to watch ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be the political strategy adopted by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. If the BSP decides to contest independently, AIMIM could also explore the possibility of allying with the party.

'Not Just to Spread the Carpet': Owaisi Demands Fair Share

Meanwhile, Owaisi formally declared the party's Uttar Pradesh state president, Shaukat Ali, as the candidate for the Matera Assembly constituency on Sunday, which is currently represented by a Samajwadi Party MLA.

Addressing a large public gathering in Matera, Owaisi said AIMIM would not accept a subordinate role in any opposition alliance and stressed that the conversation should now be about political representation and power sharing. "If anyone wants to come together to stop the BJP, we are ready. But it has to be an alliance based on dignity and equality. We will not accept being treated as a party meant only to spread the carpet for others. The discussion must now be about political participation and a fair share in power," he said. (ANI)