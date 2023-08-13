Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him

    IAS officer reveals Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's unyielding principle against accepting gifts through anecdote of declining and paying for a grinder.

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's legacy lives on through his significant contributions to both the scientific and political arenas. Beyond his professional achievements, the former President of India stood out as a dignified individual. An anecdote shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer M V Rao sheds light on Kalam's unwavering principle of not accepting gifts or favours.

    In a comprehensive post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rao recounted an incident that showcased Kalam's steadfast stance. Rao narrated that during an event in 2014, where Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the chief guest, a company named 'Saubhagya Wet Grinder' acted as a sponsor. The company presented Kalam with a gift – a grinder. However, the Missile Man of India respectfully declined the offer, insisting on paying for the appliance instead.

    Detailing further, Rao wrote, "He took the gift without any further argument. The next day, APJ sent his person to the market to find out the price of the grinder. He later made out a cheque from his personal account of market price and sent it across to the company. As expected company decided not to deposit the cheque."

    "The story does not end here. He followed up with his bank and when due deduction did not happen in time, he informed the company to deposit the cheque or else he would be constrained to send the grinder back," the caption further read.

    "Seeing his resolve, the company deposited a cheque but made a photocopy of same and framed it and kept it on display," Rao shared.

    The tweet gained substantial traction, accumulating over 2 lakh views and numerous comments. Rao emphasised that Kalam's perspective on accepting gifts was rooted in a lesson he learned from his father during childhood: "Behind every gift, there's some selfish reason, an expectation of a return of the favour. Before you accept any gift, think hard about it. APJ's two-part autobiographies are a must for all Indians."

    Users expressed admiration and reverence for Kalam's character. One user remarked, "Greatness personified." Another commenter highlighted, "Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam - The people's president and great Scientist whose values and principles will inspire generations to come."

    The sentiment that Kalam's memory remains deeply cherished was shared by another user, asserting, "People cannot forget him; he is the most loved human and president of India."

    A sense of awe was conveyed by yet another user, who remarked, "This is the stuff legends are made of! I take a bow to this incredible soul."

