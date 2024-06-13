'Unwarranted': India slams China, Pakistan for mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in joint statement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the references to Jammu and Kashmir in the recent joint statement issued by China and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the references to Jammu and Kashmir in the recent joint statement issued by China and Pakistan. On Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed media queries, expressing India's firm rejection of the statements made concerning the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of 07 June 2024. We categorically reject such references," said Jaiswal.

He emphasized that India's stance on the issue is consistent and well known to both China and Pakistan. "Our position on the issue is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same."

The MEA's response highlighted India's categorical rejection of any external references to its territories. This statement comes in light of China and Pakistan's ongoing collaboration on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some projects of which are located in areas India claims as its own.

"The same joint statement also mentions activities and projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some of which are in India's sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan. We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal occupation of these territories, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA spokesperson added.

Latest Videos