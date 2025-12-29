The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's order allowing suspension of 2017 Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. The apex court noted Sengar is in jail for another case and ordered that he shall not be released.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a stay on the Delhi High Court's order allowing suspension of 2017 Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence and granting him bail. Supreme Court's three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant heard the Crime Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision.

The apex court stayed the HC's order, noting that ex-Uttar Pradesh MLA Sengar is inside the jail for another case. The Supreme Court said that Sengar shall not be released from jail.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Justices JK Maheshwari and A.G. Masih also issued notice to Sengar seeking his response to CBI's plea within two weeks. "We are informed that the convict is also convicted and sentenced under Section 304 (murder) of the IPC and that he is still in custody in that case. Considering such peculiar circumstances in the case, we stay the operation of the impugned order passed by the High Court. The Respondent (Sengar) shall not be released," the CJI noted.

Reactions to the SC Order

Hemant Kumar Maurya, an advocate from the victims' side, said, "I would like to thank the Supreme Court today. The victim also wants to express her gratitude. The Supreme Court has issued a strong order to the lower courts stating that the accused will not be released from jail in any case, and the order granting relief has been stayed. The opposition has been given time to file a counter-affidavit, and until then, he will not be released from jail under any circumstances. This is the order of the Supreme Court, and there is a stay on the High Court's order."

Congress leader and women's activist Mumtaz Patel said, "We are hopeful now that justice will be given to the Unnao victim. Kuldeep Sengar should be given a death sentence. A new law should come in which the rapists should be given death sentence."

Background on Delhi HC Order

Delhi High Court's December 23 order suspended Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail. Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he continued to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

Survivor's Plea for Safety

On Sunday, the survivor said that she has faith that she will get justice from the Supreme Court and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she can fight her legal battle without fear.

Speaking during the protest organised by All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in the national capital, the Unnao rape survivor claimed that Sengar had bribed officials, including the CBI Investigating Officer and Delhi High Court judge, and said her family had suffered severe consequences since his bail. "I have faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court. Kuldeep Sengar has bribed (Delhi HC) judge and a CBI Investigating Officer. My husband's job was snatched away, and my children and witnesses are under threat. Protection must be provided to those whom we name in front of the CBI. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to protect me in a way that I am able to fight my battle fearlessly," she said to ANI. (ANI)

