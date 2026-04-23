The Delhi High Court rejected the Unnao rape victim's plea to lead further evidence concerning her age against ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar is a life convict in the 2017 gang rape case and his appeal will be heard on May 25.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the Unnao Rape victim's plea to lead further evidence against former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

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Sengar is a life convict in the gang rape case of the minor in 2017. Sengar's appeal against conviction is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Court to Hear Appeal on Existing Evidence

Division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Mandhu Jain dismissed the application after hearing the submissions of counsel for the petitioner, the convict and for the CBI. The high court rejected the application and said it will hear the appeal of Sengar on the basis of evidence already on record.

Unnao rape survivor has sought to lead evidence regarding her age as per school records. After rejecting the plea, the High Court has listed the appeal for hearing on May 25.

Senior advocate N Hariharan alongwith Advocate SPM Tripathi, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the victim/applicant on the application. Pracha had submitted that the applicant is seeking to lead further evidence and production of documents regarding her age.

Case Background

Tis Hazari court had convicted and sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment in the minor rape case of Unnao. The case was transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court. On December 23, 2025, the Delhi High Court suspended the sentence of Sengar during the pendency of his appeal. However, the order was stayed by the Supreme Court on December 29, 2025. (ANI)