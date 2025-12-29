The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's order suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the Unnao rape case. The victim called it a 'big relief', while her counsel accused the CBI of non-cooperation in the matter.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused in the Unnao rape case.

Reactions Pour In Following SC Decision

The decision triggered varied reactions. While the victim expressed gratitude to the apex court, her counsel accused the Central Bureau of Investigation of failing to cooperate in the case.

'Big relief,' says victim, expresses fear for husband

The victim termed the apex court's decision as a "big relief" to her, adding that her husband's video is being shared publicly from his social media account so that he can be identified and killed. She mentioned that her husband is scared following the development, noting that no action has been taken on the matter. "I thank the Supreme Court for providing relief to me. My video is being taken from my husband's social media account and being shared publicly so that he can be identified and killed... My husband is scared... No action is being taken against that," she told ANI.

Sengar's daughter claims innocence, alleges 'enmity'

Meanwhile, Sengar's daughter criticised the Supreme Court's move, claiming that her family has a long-standing enmity with the victim's family. Aishwarya Sengar, daughter of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on Monday, while speaking to ANI, claimed that her family had an "age-old enmity" with the Unnao rape victim's family and that the "enmity" actually predated the case.

She also urged the media to question the rape victim for even "one piece of evidence" against her father, claiming that her father is innocent. She claimed that the victim's family deliberately included her father's name alongwith other people. "The rape victim had previously filed cases against other people, and two and a half months later, she deliberately included my father's name," she said.

CBI accused of non-cooperation by victim's counsel

Victim's counsel, Mehmood Pracha, alleged on Monday that the Central Bureau of Investigation is not cooperating with them in the matter. He mentioned that by such behaviour, CBI have stood upto their expectations, adding that the investigation agency in the Hathras rape case used the same strategy. "They withheld the copy till about last night. This has been a strategy not only in this case but also in the Hathras case," he told ANI.

Political Leaders Weigh In

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opined that the Supreme Court, in its decision, pointed out that a matter which involves serious questions of fact and law in a highly grave offence has indirectly raised questions about how the High Court could have granted bail at all in such circumstances. "The matter is sub-judice. Still, it seems that when the Supreme Court says that in this kind of case, there are matters of fact and matters of law involving an extremely grave offence, it is a bit of a rebuke to the High Court as to how it could grant bail in these circumstances," Shashi Tharoor told ANI.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Monday said he was astonished by the judiciary's weakness. Deo added he would have been disappointed if the Supreme Court hadn't stayed Delhi HC's decision on the matter. "I am astonished to see the judiciary so weak in a country where the Goddesses are worshipped as much as the Gods. It would have been disappointing if the Supreme Court hadn't been able to stay the order," TS Singh Deo told ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday questioned the functioning of the Central Bureau of Investigation, stating that if they had presented their facts in the Unnao rape case strongly, then the Delhi High Court wouldn't have given bail to the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Singh's reply comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's stay order on the Delhi HC's suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence. He queried why the CBI was not able to present all the facts related to the matter earlier, adding that the victim was attacked, and one person was murdered. The AAP MP stressed that the apex court's verdict has once again restored people's faith in judiciary.

Details of the Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case of a minor.

The Supreme Court's three-judge vacation bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih, was hearing the CBI's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's December 23 order, which had suspended Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail. Staying the High Court's order, the apex court noted that Sengar remains in custody in another case.

"We are informed that the convict is also convicted and sentenced under Section 304 (murder) of the IPC and that he is still in custody in that case. Considering such peculiar circumstances, we stay the operation of the impugned order. The respondent shall not be released," the bench observed. The Supreme Court also issued notice to Sengar, seeking his response to the CBI's plea within two weeks.

Sengar, a former Uttar Pradesh MLA, was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. (ANI)