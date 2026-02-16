The Delhi High Court referred the Unnao custodial death case to the Chief Justice to consolidate all related matters before one bench. This follows a plea by the victim's daughter for an early hearing to enhance Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence.

Case Referred to Chief Justice

The Delhi High Court on Monday referred the matter of the Unnao rape victim's father's custodial death matter to the bench of the Chief Justice. The division bench has requested the Chief Justice to list all matters before a particular bench in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court.

The High Court division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manju Jain referred the matter to the bench of the Chief Justice while hearing the deceased victim's daughter's plea for an early hearing. She is seeking an early hearing on the plea to enhance the sentence awarded to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He is serving a 10-year sentence in a custodial death case.

Arguments and Background

The matter was listed on February 19 before the Chief Justice's bench for direction. Advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the Unnao rape victim, who has moved the plea and submitted that the enhancement petition should be heard by a division bench as it is a matter of murder and punishment can be a life sentence.

On the other hand, advocate Anuradha Bhardwaj appeared for the CBI and the petition should be heard only after deciding its maintainability. Kuldeep Singh Sengar is serving 10 years sentence in the custodial death case and a life sentence in the minor rape case. His appeals in both cases are pending before the Delhi High Court.

Court's Rationale for Consolidation

The bench noted that, as per the Supreme Court's direction, the matter should be decided as a priority within 3 months. All matters are pending before different benches. In this situation, the matter can't be decided within 3 months. After hearing the submissions, the division bench referred the matter before the bench of the Chief Justice to place all matters before one bench.

The Delhi High Court had suspended the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case in December 2025. However, the Supreme Court had stayed the order. (ANI)