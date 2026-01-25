Although India became a republic on January 26, 1950, there are many fascinating facts behind it, such as the 'Purna Swaraj' pledge, the three years of hard work to draft the constitution, and the first parade held at Irwin Stadium.

India is all set to celebrate its Republic Day with great enthusiasm on January 26, 2026. While we often see only the parade and cultural splendor, the historical secrets and exciting facts hidden behind this day are rarely known. Here is some interesting information on how our constitution became the voice of the common people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India Wasn't Immediately a Republic After Independence!

Even after gaining freedom from the British on August 15, 1947, India did not immediately become a fully independent republic. For over two years, the country remained a constitutional monarchy. The Governor-General was the head of administration on behalf of the British monarch. It was only after the constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, that we officially earned the title of 'Republic'.

The 'Purna Swaraj' Pledge is Behind the Date January 26!

Do you know why January 26 was chosen for Republic Day? Its roots lie in January 26, 1930. On that day, the Indian National Congress declared 'Purna Swaraj' (complete independence) against the British. For about 17 years, this day was celebrated as Independence Day. To honor that historic promise, this same date was chosen for the implementation of the constitution in 1950.

Three Years of Hard Work for the World's Longest Constitution!

Our constitution was not prepared easily. It took a whopping 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days of continuous discussions to draft it. In a total of 11 sessions spanning 165 days, every diversity and value of the country was considered to prepare the final manuscript.

The Original Constitution was Handwritten

Most nations have typed or printed constitutions. However, the original Constitution of India was handwritten by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in a beautiful calligraphy style in English and Hindi. Each page is artistically decorated, and these original copies are still specially preserved in the Parliament's library.

300 Brilliant Minds Shone Under Ambedkar's Leadership

There is no doubt that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the chief architect of the constitution. But more than 300 expert members worked with him as a team. The collective effort of this huge team laid the foundation for equality, justice, and individual rights for Indians.

India's First Republic Day Parade Was Held Elsewhere

Today, when we think of Republic Day, Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) comes to mind. But the first parade in 1950 was held at Irwin Stadium (National Stadium) in Delhi. It was only after 1955 that Rajpath became the permanent venue for this parade.

The President Who Replaced the British Monarch!

A major event of the 1950 Republic Day was Dr. Rajendra Prasad taking office as the first President of India. This symbolized the complete end of British colonial rule. By having its own sovereign head, India took its first step that day as a strong democracy in the world.

The Grand Finale of the Celebration is the 'Beating Retreat'

After the January 26 parade, the celebrations officially conclude with the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony held on January 29. Amidst patriotic music from military bands, the flags are lowered with honor. It is a solemn and peaceful ceremony that reflects the discipline and tradition of our armed forces.